Ada resident pleads to guilty to obstruction

Feb. 15—The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that David Henry Vick, Jr., 38, of Ada recently pleaded guilty to "Obstruction of the Due Administration of Justice."

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the information alleged that in June and July of 2023, "Vick twice corruptly influenced, obstructed, and impeded the due administration of justice by causing and inducing an individual from appearing before two empaneled federal grand juries in the Eastern District of Oklahoma."

At the plea hearing, Vick admitted that when he learned that the potential witness had been subpoenaed to testify before empaneled grand juries in June and July of 2023, he directed the individual to not appear or testify. Due to Vick's inducements, the witness failed to appear to testify.

According to federal court records, Vick allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend in May 2023 and held her against her will while accusing her of being unfaithful. The victim later escaped and met with Chickasaw Lighthorse police.

After Vick was later arrested, while incarcerated in the Pontotoc County Justice Center, he was heard on a recorded phone conversation telling the victim not to show up for court so that he would receive a lesser charge.

The victim reportedly agreed not to show up.

Because Vick entered a guilty plea, other charges against him — including kidnapping in Indian Country, carjacking, and domestic assault by a habitual offender in Indian Country — will be dismissed.

Federal court records indicate that as part of the plea, Vick understands that the "maximum possible penalty for obstruction of the due administration of justice is imprisonment for a period of not more than 10 years, and or a fine of $250,000, a term of supervised release to be determined by the court, and a special assessment in the amount of $100."

In the plea agreement, Vick said, "Beginning on about June 6, 2023, and through July 12, 2023, and after (the alleged victim) was served a subpoena to testify before a grand jury of the Eastern District of Oklahoma, I, knowing of said federal proceeding in the subpoena that (the alleged victim) was served, directed (her) to not appear before the grand jury and encouraged her not to cooperate with law enforcement.

"I also told (her) that if she did not show up to testify, that my criminal charges would go away, and she would get a lesser criminal charge than I would. After I convinced (her) to not appear, she informed me that she was (not going to show up) to testify. I responded, 'That's good,' to encourage (her) to continue to ignore the subpoena.

"As a result of my conversations with (the alleged victim), she failed to show up and testify before the federal grand jury on June 13, 2023, and again on July 12, 2023, after being subpoenaed to testify for each date.

"My actions were knowing and intentional and corruptly influenced, obstructed, and impeded the due administration of justice."

The charge arose from an investigation by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Ada police.

D. Edward Snow, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Vick will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service pending sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney T. Cameron McEwen represented the United States.