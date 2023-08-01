Ada resident sentenced for sexual abuse

Aug. 1—An Ada resident was sentenced Monday to serve 30 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 in Indian Country.

Jeffory Dan Hughes, 55, pleaded guilty Sept. 1, 2022, to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. At the plea hearing, Hughes admitted that from 2006 to 2013, he engaged in sexual acts with a minor.

The charges arose from investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, accdording to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.The victim was under the age of 12 when the sexual abuse began. Hughes also admitted showing the child a pornographic video. The crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Hughes will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve the non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.

Assistant United States Attorney Caila M. Cleary represented the United States.