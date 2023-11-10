Ada sheriff’s detectives say Boise man charged with sex crimes could have more victims

A Boise man arrested in September in a sex-sting operation has been charged with new crimes in a separate case, including transferring body fluids containing the HIV virus.

Alexander Louie, 34, of Boise, was arrested on Sept. 19 for allegedly setting up an encounter through the internet with what he thought was a teenage boy, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Louie exchanged messages through online messaging apps with someone he thought was a 15-year-old but was actually an undercover detective, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement said Louie arranged to meet the “boy” for sex, sent naked photographs and messaged his intent to videotape their encounter.

When Louie showed up at the agreed meeting place near a local high school, deputies arrested him on one felony count of enticement of a child through the internet and two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court documents.

On Thursday, Louie was charged with three felony counts of sexual battery and three felony counts of transferring body fluids containing the HIV virus after detectives said they found another victim: a 16-year-old boy. The sheriff’s office said Louie met the teen through the Internet and sexually assaulted him at three encounters in September.

Louie did not disclose that he was HIV positive, which is illegal in Idaho, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives said they also found that Louie had “stopped taking his HIV medication on purpose before that encounter.”

Sheriff’s office detectives said they suspect there could be additional victims. Anyone with information can call 208-577-3734 or email pacheco@adacounty.id.gov.