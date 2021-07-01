Ada sheriff interviews: Comments about Jews, talk of a ‘cabal’ and news of a ‘succession’ plan

Ian Max Stevenson
·7 min read

At a public meeting on Wednesday, candidates for the recently vacated Ada County sheriff’s position were interviewed by the county’s three commissioners.

The former sheriff, Steve Bartlett, abruptly resigned at the end of May after being re-elected to the post last November. The Ada County Republican Central Committee nominated three candidates to fill the position, and the county’s commissioners will appoint their choice this week.

During the Wednesday afternoon interviews, commissioners questioned one candidate, Doug Traubel, about controversial comments he has posted on social media and in other writings, including a book he wrote called “Red Badge: A Veteran peace officer’s commentary on the Marxist subversion of American Law Enforcement & Culture.”

Commissioner Kendra Kenyon, of District 3, questioned Traubel about posts he has written about the number of Black men who rape white women, his support for the “constitutional” sheriff movement and comments that he wears a mask with “hoax” written on it when traveling on airplanes, that “Islam is the culture of death” and that single mothers are “not an economically viable unit.”

“As a single mom raising two kids, I personally take offense to all of these,” Kenyon said.

Later, she asked Traubel about the source of a sentence in his book that “at least 50%” of rape allegations are false.

In response to Kenyon’s questions, Traubel said that when his comments are “suspended in the air without the context of the chapters and paragraphs” that surround them, “it paints an unfair picture of me.”

He added that “we should treat one another as equally precious,” and that his personal opinions would not interfere with his ability to serve as sheriff.

He also said that he could not name the origin for his statistic about the number of false rape allegations off the top of his head, but that his book was factual and well-sourced.

The commissioners also asked Traubel about the circumstances of his departure from the Ada County prosecutor’s office, which he left in 2019. Kenyon read from a letter the chief criminal deputy prosecuting attorney sent to Traubel after another employee thought that Traubel’s “personal documents” called into question his “ability to remain unbiased” in his work.

Traubel said that in his last few years at the prosecutor’s office, he became “more bold” about voicing his opinions on social media.

“At some point it was obvious that I could not expect my employer to accommodate my interest in expanding my footprint,” he told the commissioners. “For that reason it was mutual that I left. It wasn’t a negative thing. It was just the right thing to do.”

Traubel also explained his views on the sheriff’s authority.

The “constitutional” sheriff’s movement claims that elected sheriffs are the supreme law enforcement officials within their jurisdictions, meaning that sheriffs have authority over federal and state law enforcement agencies.

Under the U.S. Constitution, federal laws and authority generally supersede state laws.

Traubel stated that if a “social justice mentality is pulling the reins on the police” in Boise during a protest, “if I get wind of that, I’m going in.” He added that he would “call (Boise police) officers under my command.”

“It kind of sounds like you’d be willing to take up arms against the Boise police,” Rod Beck, commissioner for District 2, said in response.

Kenyon also questioned Traubel about his experience as an administrator, noting that the sheriff’s office employs around 800 people and has a budget of about $100 million.

Traubel said he has never had an official administrative role, but he said that his experience with budgets as a small business owner would help him as sheriff.

During one line of questioning from Beck about his writings, Traubel offered an extended commentary on the history of World War II, which he said allowed for the expansion of communism. Traubel said Jews are to blame for the creation of the Soviet Union and for the subsequent violence that followed.

He said that Jews were victims in Nazi Germany, but that “they were the villain class in the Soviet Union” because they “led the Bolshevik revolution.”

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Judeo-Bolshevism was a prominent form of Nazi propaganda, which claimed that communism was a Jewish plot to threaten Germany.

“What we don’t often hear … is how many hundreds of thousands of people were killed (in the Soviet Union) and what group actually started that,” Traubel added.

Mike Chilton answers a question during his interview for the vacated sheriff&#x002019;s position.
Mike Chilton answers a question during his interview for the vacated sheriff’s position.

‘THE CABAL ... STILL IS KIND OF IN CONTROL’

The commissioners also interviewed Mike Chilton, a former Marine Corps veteran, Sheriff’s Office employee and candidate for county coroner who left law enforcement in 2010 to run All American Investments.

Chilton told the commissioners that “hundreds” of deputies had texted or called him in support of his candidacy. When Ryan Davidson, commissioner for District 1, encouraged Chilton to forward those comments to the commissioners for review, Chilton said that he thought many of them would be reluctant to do so for fear of retribution.

“The cabal that has controlled Ada County for three and a half decades still is kind of in control and still is there,” Chilton said.

Chilton initially declined to sign a release waiver allowing the commissioners to review his prior personnel and employment files, according to Kenyon, and when he did sign a “partial waiver” on Tuesday, it was “edited to the point that we really couldn’t use it,” she said.

Chilton said that the initial waiver was “fraught with problems,” and that it included a “promise to dox everything to the public,” referring to the practice where identifying information is published online about an individual with the intent to harm them.

“In 2021, when we live in a world where Antifa, BLM, all kinds of people show up … the amount of information and the promise to put it out to the public is what concerned me,” he said.

Chilton said that his experience as a financial adviser prepared him to manage the sheriff’s budget, and that he has kept aware of police-related issues since leaving law enforcement over a decade ago.

On Wednesday, he expressed concern about how previous sheriffs have come to office.

“We’re trying to get a fourth sheriff in a row now that’s picked out of a small group of people,” he said. “It’s time to open the windows and let some fresh air into that building.”

Matt Clifford is interviewed as a candidate for the vacated sheriff&#x002019;s position at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday in Boise.
Matt Clifford is interviewed as a candidate for the vacated sheriff’s position at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday in Boise.

‘MY TIMELINE GOT BUMPED UP’

The final candidate the commissioners interviewed was Matt Clifford, the police chief of Eagle and the only candidate for the office serving in law enforcement. Because the city of Eagle contracts its police force with the county, he is a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office.

Clifford emphasized his two decades of experience in law enforcement during his interview, as well as his experience managing his police force’s budget.

“It wasn’t until I was promoted and appointed to the chief of police that I really had a realization that I have a skill set and knowledge and experience that I really truly believe that I could be the sheriff of a large agency,” he said.

When Davidson asked Clifford whether he would be able to handle the sheriff’s position after serving in Eagle, which Davidson says has a lower crime rate than other parts of the county, Clifford cited his experience working as a K9 dog handler all around the county.

He added that he was the incident commander on Tuesday when a SWAT team entered the home of an Eagle resident after an eight-hour standoff with police.

Clifford spoke in support of expanding the Ada County jail, which he said was necessary to accommodate the region’s growing population. Chilton also supported expanding the jail, while he and Traubel both thought that the county should work to reduce the jail’s population.

Clifford also said he and a small group of other Sheriff’s Office employees had met to do some “succession planning,” and that the group recently decided that Clifford would run for sheriff in 2024.

“We talked to the previous sheriff about that, ironically six days before he retired,” Clifford said. “My timeline got bumped up … people knew that we were talking about it and knew that I was going to step up in that role eventually.”

Beck asked each candidate about the technique used by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that killed George Floyd and led to widespread, national unrest last summer. Each candidate said he was troubled by what happened, but Traubel and Clifford both said that the technique, when used appropriately, was an effective means of controlling a person.

The commissioners will reconvene Thursday to discuss Wednesday’s interviews, and Kenyon said they will make their selection by Friday.

Which candidate do you support? Vote in our reader survey below or follow this link.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria

    The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $50 billion in foreign debt relief, another step for the East African nation to rejoin the international community after nearly three decades of isolation. The two international financial institutions said in a joint statement Tuesday that Sudan “has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief,” which amounts to over 90% of the nation’s total external debt. “Debt relief will support Sudan in implementing essential reforms to improve the lives of its people by allowing the freeing up of resources to tackle poverty and improve social conditions,” the IMF said.

  • Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers

    A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Separatist leader arrested, will face trial in Nigeria: govt

    Nigerian Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has been arrested and "brought back" to the country to face trial, the justice minister said Tuesday.

  • ‘Right-Wing Death Squad’: Active-Duty Marine Plotted to Bomb DNC, Murder Black People, Feds Say

    FacebookAn active-duty U.S. Marine came under federal investigation for allegedly plotting with at least two others to assassinate minorities, drug users, and employees of the Democratic National Committee with explosives, rocket launchers, and automatic rifles.That’s according to a newly unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which indicates USMC Private First Class Travis Owens and his partners in the unrealized murder plot were influenced by Timothy McVeigh, the fo

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.

  • Bill Cosby was set free because of a deal he'd made with a district attorney who later represented Trump in his 2nd impeachment trial

    Cosby is set to walk free because of a deal he'd made with Bruce Castor, whose performance in Trump's second impeachment trial was widely mocked.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Man's Arrest In Wife's Murder Came After He Told Ex About The Crime, Investigators Say

    A Colorado man was arrested last week on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife after police recorded him telling his ex-wife of the killing, according to an affidavit signed by a Colorado detective. Dane Kallungi, 37, was arrested on June 16 in New Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into a Colorado jail on Monday, accused of first-degree murder in the killing of his 28-year-old wife, Jepsy Kallungi. The two-year investigation ended with his arrest aft

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."

  • Florida man gets life sentence for molesting girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter

    A man from Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for sexually battering and molesting his girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter before dousing her in bleach to conceal evidence.

  • An Indian island paradise escaped COVID-19. Then a Hindu nationalist official arrived

    Proposed rules attacking civil liberties in the remote island chain of Lakshadweep underscore the Modi government's continued marginalization of Muslims in the world's largest democracy.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Grand Jury Indicts Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg

    Timothy A. Clary/GettyA grand jury in New York City indicted the Trump Organization and a top executive Wednesday night, the first slew of criminal charges stemming from a three-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney.The indictment charges former President Donald Trump’s family conglomerate with undisclosed crimes and will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast. (The indictment was first reported by The Washington Post.)W

  • Robbers Hold Up News Crew Interviewing Oakland Violence Prevention Head in Front of City Hall

    Two armed robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday while the crew was interviewing the city's head of violence prevention.