Is ADA Société Anonyme’s (EPA:ALADA) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

ADA Société Anonyme (EPA:ALADA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €26m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into ALADA here.

How does ALADA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

ALADA has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €9.5m to €20m , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. With this increase in debt, ALADA’s cash and short-term investments stands at €105k for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of ALADA’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can ALADA meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €50m, it appears that the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.95x.

Does ALADA face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 78% of equity, ALADA may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ALADA’s case, the ratio of 41.49x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although ALADA’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. But, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ALADA has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research ADA Société Anonyme to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

