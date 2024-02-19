ADACCV client turned employee wins $300 in KLST’s Pay it Forward Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Sandy Taylor is the winner of this week’s KLST Pay it Forward campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Taylor is now the Maintenance Supervisor and the HR Assistant at the Alcohol and Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley.

“Well I tell you what, I always look to the Lord. With God you can do anything. And you know the places I’ve been…I was actually a client here at ADACCV. So now with 20 years clean I know it works and God can make miracles happen,” Taylor said.

