Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.033

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) will increase its dividend on the 15th of September to AU$0.033. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Adacel Technologies' stock price has increased by 62% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Adacel Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Adacel Technologies' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.5% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Adacel Technologies' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Adacel Technologies has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from AU$0.015 in 2015 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.055. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Adacel Technologies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Adacel Technologies' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Adacel Technologies' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Adacel Technologies (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

