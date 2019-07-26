Is Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Adacel Technologies's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Adacel Technologies had AU$1.73m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$4.87m in cash, so it actually has AU$3.14m net cash.

A Look At Adacel Technologies's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Adacel Technologies had liabilities of AU$12.9m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$672.0k falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$4.87m and AU$19.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast AU$10.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Adacel Technologies's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, Adacel Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Adacel Technologies's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 22% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Adacel Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Adacel Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Adacel Technologies produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.