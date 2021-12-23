Adair County man who claimed he shot brother in self-defense convicted of murder

A Creston man found guilty of murder this week could not convince the court his brother's shooting was, legally, self-defense.

Dustin Seley, 43, was charged in August with first-degree murder nearly two months after Timothy Fechter, 58, was last seen on June 20. Seley told state investigators he'd driven out into the country with Fechter to dump refuse when the pair got into an argument and Seley left Fechter while Seley returned in his brother's truck.

Investigators used cell phone records to locate Fechter's body July 1 in a field. An autopsy determined he'd been shot and bludgeoned in the head. Investigators searching Seley's home found clothing with what appeared to be bloodstains, and two witnesses told investigators Seley had admitted to them he'd killed or "popped" his brother.

Seley initially claimed he'd left his brother alive, and later argued alternately that the shooting was justified or accidental, according to prosecutors. As recounted in one court filing, Seley admitted to getting into a fight with Fechter that "followed his brother’s statements about being the father of (Seley's) daughter," during which he tripped and the gun he was holding fired and struck Fechter in the head.

During testimony at trial, according to prosecutors, Seley said he "was 'so full of rage' that 'I pulled out my gun and shot him.' "

The defense, which acknowledged Seley was intoxicated at the time of the shooting, fought successfully for jury instructions on self-defense. In court filings, his attorney said evidence of Fechter's character and past actions supported Seley's claim that his brother was the aggressor in their fight.

Seley's trial began Dec. 14, and closing arguments were delivered Monday. The jury deliberated about four hours before returning the guilty verdict.

Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson told the Des Moines Register her office is grateful to the jury and the Attorney General's Office, which assisted in the prosecution. Seley's attorney declined to comment on the verdict.

Seley is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life without parole.

