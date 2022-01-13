Adalia Rose Williams, a social-media star who documented her life with a rare genetic disorder, has died at 15

Adalia Rose Williams. Screenshot/YouTube - Adalia Rose

Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTuber with a rare genetic condition, has died, her social accounts say.

Williams had progeria, a condition that involves rapid aging.

She was diagnosed when she was about 3 months old, her mother told The New Zealand Herald in 2018.

Adalia Rose Williams, a social-media star who documented her life with a rare genetic condition, has died at 15, according to posts on her Instagram and Facebook pages. She died Wednesday evening, the posts said.

The Texas teenager had over 12 million Facebook followers and 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube, where she posted health updates, makeup videos, comedy skits, and videos featuring her family members.

"She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her," the post, which was published Wednesday evening, said. "She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."

Williams was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was about 3 months old, her mother, Natalia Pallante, told The New Zealand Herald in 2018.

The condition, also known as progeria, has no known cure and causes children to age much faster than normal, with symptoms including hair loss and slow growth, according to Mayo Clinic. The average life expectancy for a child with the condition is 13 years old, according to Mayo Clinic.

About 400 children across the globe have the condition, according to the Progeria Research Foundation.

Williams' earliest videos date to 2012 and feature her dancing. The YouTube star's most recent video, posted in November, shows her unboxing a silicone baby doll named Luka. Her channel has over 339 million views.

