Adam Crozier appointed new chairman of BT

The former boss of Royal Mail, ITV and the Football Association, Adam Crozier, is to become the new chairman of BT.

Mr Crozier will succeed retiring chairman Jan du Plessis and will join the telecoms giant's board in November, the company announced.

BT said the incoming boss had "built a strong track record in turning around organisations".

Mr Crozier, who will step down as chairman of online fashion firm Asos, said it was an "honour" to join BT.

"BT is a hugely important company, with a critical role to play in building the digital networks and services to support the UK's future," he added.

Mr Crozier has worked across several different industries. He was chief executive of ITV from 2010 to 2017 and before that, Royal Mail, where he was responsible for modernising the business.

Under his leadership, ITV's financial performance improved dramatically, with earnings per share increasing by more than 800%.

Prior to Royal Mail he was the boss of the Football Association between 2000 and 2002 and joint chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi from 1995 to 2000.

When he joins BT, he will step down as chairman of Asos and will also step down as an non-executive director of Sony Corporation at the end of this year.

However, Mr Crozier will remain chairman of Whitbread, which owns the hotel chain Premier Inn.

'Unanimous choice'

Iain Conn, BT's senior independent director, said Mr Crozier was the "unanimous choice" of the board.

"He has significant experience in leading public company boards, developing teams and managing stakeholders," he added.

Outgoing chairman Jan du Plessis said he was "delighted" with the choice of his successor.

"BT is a truly unique and special business and what this company does really matters to so many people.

"I am immensely grateful to my fellow board members for their support and hard work during my tenure as chairman. I wish Adam every success as he joins the board at a very exciting time for the company and I wish BT the very best for the future."