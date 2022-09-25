Adam Devine Wins For Best Reaction To Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal

Adam Devine in Peacock's upcoming series

Adam Devine in Peacock's upcoming series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." Devine reminded his social media followers that he is not Adam Levine. (Photo: Peacock via Getty Images)

Since just about everybody else is chiming in on Adam Levine’s cheating scandal, why not the other famous Adam with a nearly identical name to the Maroon 5 singer?

“Pitch Perfect” star Adam Devine has presumably benefited from any confusion that might arise surrounding his name. That is, until last week when Levine was accused of sending flirtatious messages to multiple women who weren’t his Victoria’s Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” Devine wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself and wife Chloe Bridges on Saturday.

Referring to the most unhinged detail of the controversy, the comedian concluded the caption: “We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

Sumner Stroh is the name of the Instagram model and influencer who accused Levine of carrying on an extramarital affair with her for nearly a year in a viral TikTok video she posted earlier this month.

Stroh shared screenshots from alleged messages with the Grammy-winning vocalist with one reading: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Levine shares two young daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, with Prinsloo and the couple are currently expecting their third child. Stroh, however, claimed that during the alleged affair the singer made it clear that his marriage with the Australian model “was over.”

The “Payphone” singer broke his silence on the controversy on Tuesday, denying that he had a physical affair with Stroh, but admitting that he had “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement shared on his Instagram account. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he continued. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

As for Devine, he received praise from fellow comedians and actors about his undeniably hilarious post.

“I was like, ‘how out of character for him,’” Alexandra Daddario, star of “The White Lotus,” wrote in the comments.

“Hahahaha! Oh god I know you’ve been waiting for this day to come,” comedian Whitney Cummings added.

Devine and Bridges, who met on the set of “The Final Girls” in 2014, got engaged in October 2019 after over four years of dating and tied the knot last year. He can next be seen in the upcoming spinoff series on Peacock “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” in which he’ll reprise his role from the beloved film trilogy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.