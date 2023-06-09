Adam Fravel charged in the murder of Madeline Kingsbury; bail at $1 million

Jun. 9—WINONA — Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's children, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death, according to new charges filed in Winona County District Court.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two,

first went missing on March 31, 2023.

Her

body was found earlier this week by law enforcement

on a rural road just north of Mabel, Minn. Fravel was arrested hours after her body was found.

The criminal complaint outlines alleged abuse by Fravel toward Kingsbury, including at least one instance where Fravel hit her in front of a child while Kingsbury was on a video call with a friend. He's expected to appear in court this morning.

He initially denied involvement in her disappearance but was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder.

Fravel appeared before District Judge Mary Leahy Friday and ordered bail to be set at $1 million provided he not use mood-altering substances and have no contact with Kingsbury's family.

Phillip Prokopowicz, a former Dakota County prosecutor who is leading the case against Fravel, had asked for an unconditional $2 million dollar bail, citing a potential 306-month sentence for Fravel if he is convicted and public safety, including Fravel's two children.

Fravel's lawyer, Zach Bauer, had argued for a much lower bail that included GPS monitoring.

Leahy, in accordance with a previous family court order, agreed to let Fravel have supervised visits with his children in a secure facility.

The children's lives had been upended, Leahy said, and she wanted to "keep a level of consistency" for the young children.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fravel told law enforcement that he had not seen Kingsbury since the morning she went missing. She had not picked up her children from daycare but both Fravel and Kingsbury had dropped them off that morning.

The residence appeared cluttered but there didn't appear to be overt signs of struggle. Police found Kingsbury's cell phone, jacket and purse still inside.

A Fillmore County deputy would find Kingsbury's body on June 7, 2023 in a culvert next to a gravel road about a mile from Highway 43. This property had been routinely maintained by one or more members of the Fravel family.

She had been wrapped in a grey fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black "Gorilla" tape. Investigators found a roll of the same type of tape at the couple's Winona residence and one of their mattress' appeared to missing the same type of sheet.

Fravel told law enforcement he traveled to that area the day Kingsbury went missing. Police were able to find video evidence that shows Fravel traveling to and from Mabel that day.

Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance and told law enforcement that their relationship had ended and Kingsbury had started dating another man.

He told police that Kingsbury was the primary income earner for the family and she would forward him money to pay for the family's bills. Fravel said their relationship had not been going well. The couple had decided to separate

A medical examiner noted that a knotted towel had been wrapped around Kingsbury's head and neck. A preliminary autopsy report determined the manner and cause of death as homicide and homicidal violence.