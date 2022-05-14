Adam Gusky Is The Director of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) And They Just Picked Up 100% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) should definitely note that the Director, Adam Gusky, recently paid US$14.86 per share to buy US$134k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Rand Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Adam Gusky was the biggest purchase of Rand Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$15.00. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Rand Capital insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Rand Capital insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Rand Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of Rand Capital stock, about 4.0% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rand Capital Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Rand Capital stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Rand Capital has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

