Adam Kinzinger: Cast your vote in the Republican NH primary in support of democracy

Three years ago, if you had told me Donald Trump would be the frontrunner in the Republican primary, I would not have believed you. After witnessing his failure to uphold his oath of office, his unfulfilled campaign promises, the relentless turmoil during his presidency, his blatant disregard for our Constitution, his persistent and unfounded claims of election fraud, his impeachable offenses, and his numerous criminal acts, the thought would have seemed preposterous. At that time, I might have wagered that Trump would either be confined in a jail cell or isolated at Mar-A-Lago, with the Republican Party having decisively turned its back on him.

Adam Kinzinger

Yet, here we are again. Trump’s base has not moved on and continues to be consumed by a man who abuses their patriotism and mocks them behind their back. A disturbing number of so-called leaders continue to echo Trump’s lies — driven by weakness and a fear of retribution.

But there’s a silver lining. New Hampshire, known for its fierce independence, has the opportunity to take a stand. This is evident by the fact that the state has more registered Independents than Republicans or Democrats. And due to their open primary system, New Hampshire independents have the ability to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, making them uniquely positioned to swing the 2024 election.

Make no mistake: this Tuesday, democracy itself is on the ballot. To all the independents in New Hampshire, in the spirit of your state’s strong tradition of independence, I urge you to cast your vote in the Republican primary in support of democracy. You have the unique opportunity to cast an historic vote against the bitter forces that divide our country, and build a more united America. You have the chance to champion democracy, to defend its principles, and to celebrate our cherished democratic traditions and that fierce New Hampshire independence.

New Hampshire, I leave you with a challenge I posed three years ago, which resonates even more profoundly today. Will we prey on people’s fears, or draw upon their hopes? Will we feast on anger, or summon our better angels? Will we lead America forward and upward?

This rings as true today as it did then.

The future of America is unwritten. New Hampshire, your votes can significantly shape the trajectory of our nation’s future, perhaps more than ever in American history. Let’s show the country and the world that democracy, integrity, and the true spirit of New Hampshire remain strong. You know what to do.

Adam Kinzinger served as a U.S. representative from Illinois from 2011 to 2023. He was a Republican member of the House Committee of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

