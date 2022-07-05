Adam Kinzinger and his family are getting so many death threats over his Trump criticism that his office put together a 3-min audio clip

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger released a 3-minute audio clip on Tuesday of all the recent threatening phone calls his office has received, highlighting the increased amount of harassment he and his family are facing in light of his participation in the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

"Threats of violence over politics have increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter on Tuesday."My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they've received while serving in my DC office."

In one phone call Kinzinger's office received, a person threatened to come to his house and go after his wife and his newborn baby.

"I'm going to come to protest in front of your house this weekend. We know where your family is, and we're going to get you ... We're going to get your wife, going to get your kids," one caller said.

Another caller said, "I hope you naturally die as quickly as fucking possible."

Some of the callers alluded to his involvement in the January 6 committee, saying that Kinzinger is "lying" and going against former President Donald Trump during the hearings.

This is the latest in the series of threats Kinzinger has received in recent weeks. Last month, Kinzinger said he and his family received a death threat over him sitting on the January 6 committee. He shared the letter he received on Twitter. The letter was addressed to his wife Sofia and said, "That pimp you married not only broke his oath, but he also sold his soul ... Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed."

Axios reported that threats against lawmakers have significantly increased in the last five years. Since the beginning of this year, the US Capitol Police has opened more than 1,800 cases of threats against lawmakers, according to the outlet.

Kinzinger and Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming are only two Republicans sitting on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and Trump's involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The Illinois Republican has been highly critical of the former president and recently said Trump and his allies, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are "scared" following the latest testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

