Adam Kinzinger mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘commander and chief’ remark

He’s Adam Kin-zinger!

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger has once again mocked one of his party’s most outlandish members for being intellectually challenged. The zinger landed Wednesday night after Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene challenged conservative commentator Bill Kristol’s assertion that her criticism of military readiness under President Joe Biden implies she “recommends betting against America.”

In a poorly written tweet, Greene told Kristol to report to “your commander and chief yourself and tell him your (sic) reporting for duty.”

Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran whose flown missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as being on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, responded to Greene.

“I mean seriously, if anyone is going to say ‘commander and chief’ it’s her,” he tweeted. “She literally has no idea it’s commander in chief and I’m zero percent surprised.”

Greene also found herself in Kinzinger’s crosshairs Monday when she criticized the representative from Illinois for saying he wouldn’t be a guest on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy pushing television show.

“You are terrified to face Tucker Carlson,” she charged.

“I know you’re having a bad month, but to cheer you up: I hear the white nationalists got ahold of a space laser!” Kinzinger wrote. “Double win for you!”

In recent weeks, Greene has been criticized for speaking at a rally that reportedly promoted white nationalism as well as shouting during President Biden’s State of the Union Address. The “space laser” claim was a shot at Greene’s suggestion that space lasers operated by a prominent Jewish banking family may be to blame for California wildfires.

She has since said she no longer believes that theory, nor does she think school shootings are a hoax. At a 2021 congressional hearing stripping her of her committee assignments, the congresswoman came clean on another revelation.

“I want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened,” she confessed. “I do not believe that it’s fake.”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has said Greene is “deeply unwell and clearly needs some help.”