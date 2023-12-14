Adam Kinzinger Unleashes Searing Takedown Of Jim Jordan's 'Mind-Numbing' Hypocrisy

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) ripped House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and his “mind-numbing” hypocrisy on Wednesday.

Kinzinger, in an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, criticized Jordan after he joined House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) in threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he didn’t appear at a closed-door deposition and instead called to have a public hearing.

“He said, when Congress asks you to come testify, you are supposed to come testify. As someone who served on the committee who issued a subpoena to Jim Jordan, which he defied, what are people supposed to take from this?” Bolduan asked Kinzinger, who served on the Jan. 6 committee.

“Well, they’re supposed to take that Jim Jordan is an absolute hypocrite,” Kinzinger replied.

He later continued: “He’s for the sanctity of the subpoena by the U.S. Congress until he’s the one that gets subpoenaed by the U.S. Congress. And he also voted against enforcing subpoenas against people like Steve Bannon and against people like Mark Meadows. I mean, this is — the hypocrisy is mind-numbing.”

Kinzinger went on to call for Republicans to bring forward evidence that Joe Biden – and not Hunter Biden – “broke the law” after GOP lawmakers voted to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry against the president.

“And if it’s impeachable, impeach him. But you don’t have that evidence,” he said.

“So you go on a fishing expedition and all of a sudden you raise the flame of justice in Congress like you’re so concerned with the congressional subpoena when you were the one that ignored it the whole time.”

You can check out more of Kinzinger’s CNN interview below.

