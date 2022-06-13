Adam Laxalt is running for Senate in Nevada. What to know.

Adam Laxalt is the Republican favorite to challenge Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November’s general election.

The former Nevada attorney general and Navy officer is bolstered by support from the highest perches of the Republican Party, including an endorsement from Donald Trump, that is expected to deliver Laxalt a GOP primary victory over his opponent Sam Brown.

The race is one of a handful of a handful across the country that will likely decide the balance of power in the Senate in the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

Who is Adam Laxalt?

Laxalt's name has appeared on Nevada ballots before.

Elected attorney general in 2014, he completed a full term and left the office in 2019 following a defeat in the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw a victory for Steve Sisolak, the state's Democratic governor.

After leaving office, Laxalt practiced law for a conservative firm in Washington for two years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal, and chaired Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign in Nevada.

The Georgetown Law graduate helped the Trump campaign bring cases challenging the results of the election.

Before politics, Laxalt was a judge advocate general in the Navy and served a tour in Iraq, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

He hails from a family of office holders. His grandfather, Paul Laxalt, was a twice-elected Nevada senator. And Laxalt’s father, Pete Domenici, was New Mexico’s longest-serving senator.

How old is Adam Laxalt?

Laxalt is 43 years old.

Does Adam Laxalt have a family?

Laxalt lives with his wife Jaime in Reno, Nevada. They have four children, according to his campaign website.

Adam Laxalt’s endorsements

Top Republican voices have thrown their support behind the Reno resident, including the former president and his son Donald Trump Jr.

Unlike in other primary races, where GOP candidates tussled for months for Mar-A-Lago’s approval, Laxalt won Trump’s endorsement only days after he announced his Senate campaign last year.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., are among Laxalt's elected backers.

What is Adam Laxalt running on?

The Laxalt campaign is focusing on the record levels of inflation, which the candidate has characterized as a result of the federal government’s spending under Biden and the Democratic Party’s leadership.

“Prices on gasoline, groceries, and everything else are soaring,” Laxalt told the Reno Gazette Journal. “And I'll work to remove leftist limitations on American energy resources that increase prices at the pump.”

Another focus is immigration. According to his campaign site, the Senate hopeful supports Trump-era measures such as building a wall stretching the U.S.-Mexico border and maintaining the “Remain in Mexico” policy that bars asylum seekers from entering the country.

Following the deadly mass shootings at Buffalo and Uvalde, Laxalt reiterated his opposition to gun control measures and touted his endorsements from the National Rifle Association and the Gun Owners of America, a prominent gun lobby.

Adam Laxalt vs //Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the polls

It remains unclear who would be expected to win a November election between Laxalt and Cortez Masto. Politico rated the Senate race a “toss-up.” An April poll by the Nevada Independent showed the incumbent favored over Laxalt by eight points, while a Reno-Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll from the same month gave the Republican challenger a three-point edge.

