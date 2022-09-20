Adam Levine denies affair, admits he 'crossed the line' after viral TikTok allegations
Adam Levine is breaking his silence. After social media model, Sumner Stroh went viral on TikTok accusing Adam of having an affair with her, the Maroon 5 front man took to Instagram to speak out. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the musician, who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, penned.
Jon Kopaloff/GettyMaroon 5 frontman Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife on Tuesday, after at least two young women came forward with screenshots of their flirty conversations this week.“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” Levine said in a statement to TMZ.The controversy reared its ugly head on Monday, when Instagram and OnlyFans m
After model Sumner Stroh said Adam Levine cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo—who is currently pregnant—the singer has denied the claims: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world."