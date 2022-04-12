How Adam Lopez went from Springfield School District 186's board president to guilty plea

Adam Lopez looks over as his attorney returns from speaking with State's Attorney Dan Wright while appearing in the courtroom of Associate Judge Rudolph Braud at the Sangamon County Complex in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 3, 2021.

Former Springfield School District 186 board president Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge Monday.

He was accused in 2018 of stealing money from clients when he was an agent with Country Financial.

The latest: Illinois State's attorney: People Adam Lopez defrauded being 'revictimized' by IDOC actions

Here is a timeline of events:

Apr. 9, 2013

Elected to District 186 board of education from Subdistrict 2

Apr. 7, 2015

Reelected to District 186 board of education from Subdistrict 2

July 7, 2015

Defeated by Rob Mellon in a special Democratic primary for the 18th congressional seat

Early September 2018

Lopez is fired as a Country Financial agent after a client filed a complaint that he knowingly exerted unauthorized control over more than $1 million entrusted to him.

September 2018

Springfield Police Department open an investigation against Lopez and raid his home and office. The FBI later takes over the investigation.

Sept. 28, 2018

Lincoln Land Community College rescinds on an agreement to host Adam Lopez Basketball Tournament after allegations are made against Lopez

October 2018

The first lawsuits from victims alleging Lopez mishandled funds are filed against him

Oct. 16, 2018

Lopez files a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against a Country Financial regional manager alleging his termination was retaliation for complaints he made about a series of racially insensitive comments directed at him by company employees.

Nov. 7, 2018

Grand jury indicts Lopez. U.S. marshals arrest him. He is jailed and charged with two counts of theft and three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.

Dec. 12, 2018

A charge of financial exploitation of a person with disabilities is added.

Early May 2019

Springfield Police seized several items of sports memorabilia and gym equipment that Lopez purchased with money he allegedly stole from his clients while he was an agent for Country Financial.

Aug. 15, 2019

Lopez is charged with two counts of theft involving a fellow inmate in the Sangamon County Jail. The charges are dismissed as part of Lopez's plea Monday.

May 3, 2021

Lopez pleads guilty to a felony theft charge. Three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly and a count of financial exploitation of a person with disabilities were dismissed. Also dismissed were the two counts of theft involving a fellow Sangamon County Jail inmate in 2019.

June 29, 2021

Lopez was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He will serve the sentence at 50% and will get credit for 965 days he served in the county jail.

Source: The State Journal-Register archives

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Adam Lopez's guilty plea: See timeline of his elected position to jail