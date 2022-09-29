Adam Montgomery appears in court seeking to suppress evidence

Sep. 28—The father of Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl missing and presumed dead, made his first significant appearance in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday, sitting beside lawyers who tried to strengthen his case before it goes to trial in November.

Montgomery, 32, concentrated on his defense lawyer's laptop, where court officials streamed video recordings of his interactions with police in the early days of the search for Harmony.

His daughter was last seen almost three years ago at the age of 5. After an exhaustive, months-long search came up empty-handed, authorities announced in August that her case is now a murder case.

No one has been charged in her death, but her father has been jailed since early January on charges alleging the assault of Harmony, child endangerment and interfering with custody.

In April, prosecutors brought more serious charges involving the theft of two rifles. Given Montgomery's felony convictions, he faces decades in prison on the weapons charges if convicted.

Much of Wednesday's hearing involved efforts by Montgomery's public defenders to keep a jury from hearing statements that he gave to police in the early days of the search for Harmony.

Video recordings of police interrogation show police pressing Montgomery for information about Harmony, Montgomery refusing to speak, asking for a cigarette, then speaking some.

Montgomery explained where he was living and who was living with the family. He said he went to Massachusetts to pick up Harmony because her mother showed no interest in the child.

But he complained about repetitious questions. And when detectives pressed about Harmony, he stopped talking.

"Man to man, can you tell me if she's alive?" asked detective John Dunleavy in an interrogation on the day he was arrested.

"I got nothing else to say," Montgomery said.

"This isn't going to stop. Either get on the bus or get run over," Dunleavy said.

"I want a lawyer," Montgomery said.

Just before his arrest, police presented Montgomery with a court order telling him to answer questions about Harmony's disappearance.

Montgomery told police to arrest him or let him go because he was not answering any questions, said detective Scott Riley.

Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla, has made frequent appearances in Hillsborough County Superior Court. This was Montgomery's first significant appearance since his arrest in early January.

Shackled at his waist, Montgomery sat next to public defender Paige Buckley and focused on the screenings of the videos. His hair was cut to a quarter-inch, his full beard slightly longer.

Court officials scrambled to clear the judge's calendar for the hearing, which was expected to last all day and consider all pretrial issues before jury selection begins Nov. 7.

Montgomery's lawyers have asked that two trials be held on the weapons charges: one trial for theft and receiving stolen property; the other for firearms possession by a felon and armed career criminal.

A trial has yet to be scheduled for the Harmony assault and related charges.

