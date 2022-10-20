Adam Montgomery defense: I didn't steal the guns but know who did

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·4 min read

Oct. 20—Defense lawyers for Adam Montgomery, who goes on trial next month on charges related to the 2019 theft of an AR-15 and a shotgun, plan to mount a Perry Mason-like defense and cast blame on another suspect — the wife of the gun owner.

Their defense strategy is spelled out in a flurry of recent filings in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. Montgomery, the father of the missing and presumed murdered child Harmony Montgomery, will face a Hillsborough County jury next month on the weapons charges. Conviction on all the charges could send him to prison for decades.

But his lawyers say police have the wrong person.

"This is a legitimate defense. Prosecutors have got to show it's the right guy," said Tony Sculimbrene, a Nashua defense lawyer with no connection to the case. He noted that rules governing trials prevent the introduction of frivolous claims about alternative culprits.

Meanwhile, the mother of another murdered child, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, is listed as a possible prosecution witness in Montgomery's trial. If Danielle Dauphinais is called to testify, it would link the two high-profile cases, both of which involved alleged harm to a child by their parents.

Court records offer no indication about the possible testimony of Dauphinais, who faces first-degree murder charges in Elijah's death. However, both she and Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, were held at the Valley Street jail at the same time, and it wouldn't be unexpected for Dauphinais to testify about discussions she had with Kayla Montgomery.

Dauphinais' lawyers requested that they represent her in her role as a witness, especially during any cross-examination, when lawyers would ask about the Lewis case.

Both Kayla Montgomery and Dauphinais are listed as witnesses for the state. Kayla Montgomery is expected to testify about what she knows about the October 2019 theft of guns from the home of Christopher and Kimberly Frain.

But Adam Montgomery's lawyers want to keep her from testifying. They fault prosecutors for waiting until Oct. 7 to provide statements that Kayla Montgomery made to police four months earlier about the guns.

In filings, defense attorneys faulted prosecutors for not providing the information sooner, saying it "completely changed the landscape of the gun cases." Public defenders Caroline Smith and Paige Buckley want a judge to block Kayla Montgomery from testifying.

A judge has yet to rule on their request.

The guns were stolen in early October 2019 from the Frain home. At the time, Frain told police he suspected his wife was using cocaine and had sold the guns or traded them for drugs, according to court filings.

But more recently, Manchester police arrested a man named Michael Sullivan. Afraid of going to Valley Street jail, Sullivan told police he saw Adam Montgomery sell the stolen Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and try to sell the stolen Stag AR-15.

Sculimbrene, the Nashua attorney, cautioned about the difficulty of pinning down illegitimate gun sales.

"It's really difficult. It's like the Warren Zevon song. Guns and money are hard to trace," the defense attorney said. "They're the bread and butter of criminal enterprise."

In filings, public defenders Smith and Buckley point to numerous holes in the prosecution's theory that Montgomery stole the Frain weapons:

Kimberly Frain, who was charged with cocaine possession two months after the burglary, has admitted pawning a wedding band that was reported stolen at the same time as the guns. The charges against her were dropped.

Adam Montgomery has never been charged in connection with a third gun stolen at the same time — a .38-caliber Ruger handgun. That's because it turned up in the search of a Dorchester, Mass., resident's apartment. He told police he received the gun from Ismael Garcia of Manchester.

The shotgun has never been recovered but may have been used in a robbery. Filings make no mention of the whereabouts of the AR-15.

Lawyers on both sides have filed papers to introduce the criminal records of 10 witnesses who may be called to testify. They cite crimes such as drug possession, drug sales, theft, burglary, weapon possession and witness tampering, which could damage the witnesses' credibility.

"It is the theory of the defense that Kimberly Frain traded or sold the missing guns to Ismael Garcia for drugs or money," the public defenders wrote.

The prosecution case is expected to involve witness testimony and Facebook messages about the guns. A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella, whose prosecutors are handling the case, did not immediately provide comment.

Adam Montgomery's lawyers also want a judge to question potential jurors about what they have seen in the media or social media about Harmony's disappearance and whether they think her father had anything to do with it.

That will require a lot of time. "This is going to take at least half a day," Sculimbrene said, "maybe a couple days."

Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 7. Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has yet to issue some key rulings in the case.

mhayward@unionleader.com

Recommended Stories

  • Relictum Announces Its GTN Token Listing

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Relictum PRO is an advanced blockchain platform representing an ecosystem of services and apps. The platform token was listed on the LBank exchange on September 29. Users can buy or sell GTNs on the exchange, stake them in the Relictum Node wallet or use them for purchases on the NFT marketplace, relictumnft.market.The Relictum NFT marketplace is a platform for authors, where everyone can both showcase their ...

  • Biden pressures oil companies on gas prices

    Biden made the plea for increased production and refining, while also announcing the planned December release of 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Trump, lawyers pushed claims of voter fraud they knew were false, judge says

    The conclusion by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter came as part of an ongoing legal battle between conservative lawyer John Eastman and the Jan. 6 select committee.

  • Former Oath Keeper was prepared to fight and 'die' for Trump on Jan. 6, he says

    A former member of the Oath Keepers testified Tuesday that he believed he and other members of the far-right group were preparing to fight to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office as they traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 -- an account that the federal government believes bolsters its case as it seeks to convict five Oath Keepers of the rarely-used charge of seditious conspiracy. Jason Dolan, 46, pleaded guilty more than a year ago to conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding and he entered into a cooperation agreement with the government against the militia group. As part of his plea, Dolan admitted that when he traveled to Washington, he brought an M4 rifle that he left at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2021; and that he was part of the so-called "stack" formation of Oath Keepers that was seen climbing the east steps of the Capitol during the insurrection.

  • Judge says Trump knew his voter fraud numbers were false, orders ex-lawyer to give more emails to Jan. 6 committee

    Federal judge orders former Trump lawyer John Eastman to turn over new emails to the Jan. 6 committee, ruling that some of them relate to a crime or attempted crime.

  • German online bank N26 to launch crypto trading in Austria

    German online bank N26 said on Thursday it would begin allowing some customers in Austria to trade cryptocurrencies, in its first foray into the asset class. N26 said it would expand the service to clients elsewhere in the coming months and eventually facilitate the trade of almost 200 cryptocurrencies. The Berlin-based bank has teamed up with Austria's Bitpanda for the trades and custody of coins, but Bitpanda doesn't have a licence for Germany, a hurdle for N26 offering the service in its home market.

  • Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'

    Documentary footage obtained by The New York Times shows Donald Trump discussing his popularity with Israeli and Orthodox Jews.

  • Would Pence vote for Trump in 2024? 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more,' he says

    Former Vice President Mike Pence had this to say on Wednesday night when asked if he would vote for Donald Trump in 2024, if his former boss were the Republican presidential nominee: "There might be somebody else I'd prefer more." Speaking at Georgetown University about the future of conservatism, where he also took questions from students, Pence declined to rule out a bid of his own for the White House but said there were other priorities before him. "When I tell you as I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership, all my focus has been on the midterm elections and it'll stay that way for the next 20 days," he said.

  • China Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese officials are debating whether to reduce the amount of time people coming into the country must spend in mandatory quarantine, according to people familiar with the discussions, as the country’s Covid Zero policy leaves it increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is

  • Virginia's Glenn Youngkin embraces Kari Lake in Arizona, despite election denialism

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made multiple campaign stops in Arizona on Wednesday with Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake -- the most MAGA-aligned candidate he's traveled out of state for as he continues to raise his profile in the party. Like other conservatives who've made the trek west for Lake, as she is locked in a tight race against Democrat Katie Hobbs, Youngkin spoke glowingly of her future. "Kari, you are awesome," he said to applause at one stop, after dancing out to the song "Spirit in the Sky."

  • Taiwan Export Orders Fall in September on Weak China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s export orders contracted for the third time this year in September as demand from China continues to fall, the latest sign the trade-dependent economy is under growing pressure. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTrump Special Master Has ‘No Pa

  • Nigeria to Convert Vast Central Bank Loans to 40-Year Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s government plans to convert at least 20 trillion naira ($45.4 billion) of loans taken from the central bank to 40-year bonds, the first time it’s resorted to such a move as public finances come under pressure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound Traveler

  • Ex-politician held in Vegas reporter slaying to stay jailed

    A local judge rejected a former elected official’s bid Tuesday to be freed from jail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence that he killed a veteran Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Ex-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stood in court with his shackled hands clasped tightly, appearing to plead silently for freedom while his defense attorney, Edward Kane, argued that Telles was “a danger to no one” and would show up for future court appearances. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Karen Bennett-Haron decided she was unconvinced — at least ahead of Telles’ preliminary hearing, Oct. 26.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is Debating a Reducti

  • Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered

    The Baltimore Police Department is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who killed Daniel Brewer at a light rail stop.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Families of 4 men who went missing from a small Oklahoma city are 'very distraught' after learning the men were killed and dumped into a river, police say

    "This is not fair," the devastated fiancée of one of the men told Insider on Monday. "I just want all of this to go away."

  • Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills himself during court break, authorities say

    The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

  • Baltimore police report: Squeegee workers harass federal judge

    The federal judge overseeing the Baltimore police consent decree had to call officers after squeegee workers harassed him Sunday, the 11 News I-Team confirmed. According to a police report obtained by the I-Team, police labeled the incident a disorderly conduct case. The report states Chief District Judge James Bredar and his wife repeatedly refused service just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Royal and West North avenues when two squeegee workers became aggressive to the point where the couple felt the need to call police. According to the police report, one worker raised his middle finger and spat on Bredar's SUV. Bredar said another worker used soap suds to write the word "racist" on several of the SUV's windows.

  • Confession of Brittanee Drexel's killer revealed: 'I was a monster'

    "I was a monster then, and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel's life."