Adam Montgomery defense: I didn't steal the guns but know who did

Oct. 20—Defense lawyers for Adam Montgomery, who goes on trial next month on charges related to the 2019 theft of an AR-15 and a shotgun, plan to mount a Perry Mason-like defense and cast blame on another suspect — the wife of the gun owner.

Their defense strategy is spelled out in a flurry of recent filings in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. Montgomery, the father of the missing and presumed murdered child Harmony Montgomery, will face a Hillsborough County jury next month on the weapons charges. Conviction on all the charges could send him to prison for decades.

But his lawyers say police have the wrong person.

"This is a legitimate defense. Prosecutors have got to show it's the right guy," said Tony Sculimbrene, a Nashua defense lawyer with no connection to the case. He noted that rules governing trials prevent the introduction of frivolous claims about alternative culprits.

Meanwhile, the mother of another murdered child, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, is listed as a possible prosecution witness in Montgomery's trial. If Danielle Dauphinais is called to testify, it would link the two high-profile cases, both of which involved alleged harm to a child by their parents.

Court records offer no indication about the possible testimony of Dauphinais, who faces first-degree murder charges in Elijah's death. However, both she and Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, were held at the Valley Street jail at the same time, and it wouldn't be unexpected for Dauphinais to testify about discussions she had with Kayla Montgomery.

Dauphinais' lawyers requested that they represent her in her role as a witness, especially during any cross-examination, when lawyers would ask about the Lewis case.

Both Kayla Montgomery and Dauphinais are listed as witnesses for the state. Kayla Montgomery is expected to testify about what she knows about the October 2019 theft of guns from the home of Christopher and Kimberly Frain.

Story continues

But Adam Montgomery's lawyers want to keep her from testifying. They fault prosecutors for waiting until Oct. 7 to provide statements that Kayla Montgomery made to police four months earlier about the guns.

In filings, defense attorneys faulted prosecutors for not providing the information sooner, saying it "completely changed the landscape of the gun cases." Public defenders Caroline Smith and Paige Buckley want a judge to block Kayla Montgomery from testifying.

A judge has yet to rule on their request.

The guns were stolen in early October 2019 from the Frain home. At the time, Frain told police he suspected his wife was using cocaine and had sold the guns or traded them for drugs, according to court filings.

But more recently, Manchester police arrested a man named Michael Sullivan. Afraid of going to Valley Street jail, Sullivan told police he saw Adam Montgomery sell the stolen Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and try to sell the stolen Stag AR-15.

Sculimbrene, the Nashua attorney, cautioned about the difficulty of pinning down illegitimate gun sales.

"It's really difficult. It's like the Warren Zevon song. Guns and money are hard to trace," the defense attorney said. "They're the bread and butter of criminal enterprise."

In filings, public defenders Smith and Buckley point to numerous holes in the prosecution's theory that Montgomery stole the Frain weapons:

Kimberly Frain, who was charged with cocaine possession two months after the burglary, has admitted pawning a wedding band that was reported stolen at the same time as the guns. The charges against her were dropped.

Adam Montgomery has never been charged in connection with a third gun stolen at the same time — a .38-caliber Ruger handgun. That's because it turned up in the search of a Dorchester, Mass., resident's apartment. He told police he received the gun from Ismael Garcia of Manchester.

The shotgun has never been recovered but may have been used in a robbery. Filings make no mention of the whereabouts of the AR-15.

Lawyers on both sides have filed papers to introduce the criminal records of 10 witnesses who may be called to testify. They cite crimes such as drug possession, drug sales, theft, burglary, weapon possession and witness tampering, which could damage the witnesses' credibility.

"It is the theory of the defense that Kimberly Frain traded or sold the missing guns to Ismael Garcia for drugs or money," the public defenders wrote.

The prosecution case is expected to involve witness testimony and Facebook messages about the guns. A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella, whose prosecutors are handling the case, did not immediately provide comment.

Adam Montgomery's lawyers also want a judge to question potential jurors about what they have seen in the media or social media about Harmony's disappearance and whether they think her father had anything to do with it.

That will require a lot of time. "This is going to take at least half a day," Sculimbrene said, "maybe a couple days."

Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 7. Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has yet to issue some key rulings in the case.

mhayward@unionleader.com