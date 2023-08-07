Adam Montgomery, father of Harmony Montgomery, to be sentenced in firearms trial

Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father of Harmony Montgomery, will be sentenced Monday in his weapons and firearms trial.

In June, Adam was found guilty of armed career criminal (shotgun), armed career criminal (rifle), receiving stolen prop (shotgun), receiving stolen prop (rifle), theft by unauthorized taking (shotgun), and theft by unauthorized taking (rifle).

The career criminal counts carry a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Adam is accused of stealing and trying to sell two guns in the fall of 2019.

Adam Montgomery, father of Harmony Montgomery, found guilty of all charges in firearms trial

As murder trial for Adam Montgomery draws closer, parents of murdered Lynn man wait for justice

Adam Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder charge in death of his daughter Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery (left), Adam Montgomery (right) -- Manchester Police Department

Adam Montgomery and Harmony Montgomery

Authorities arrested Kayla Montgomery, 31, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, one day after the arrest of her husband, Adam Montgomery, 31. The arrests were made in connection with the 2019 disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery (right), who was last seen in 2019.

Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, testified during the trial, telling the court that her estranged husband stole, possessed, retained, and tried to sell a shotgun and an AR-15.

Prosecutors said Adam stole the guns from a friend who was out of town and then sold them.

Adam’s defense argued the man’s wife gave the guns to her drug dealer and he only helped sell them to keep his family from being evicted from their home.

Separately, Adam is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in December 2019.

In an affidavit, investigators allege Adam beat Harmony to death in a fit of rage after she had a “bathroom accident” in the car the family was living in before moving her lifeless body from one hiding place to the next in an effort to conceal the stench of her decaying remains.

Harmony’s body has never been found.

The murder trial could begin later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW