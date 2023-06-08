Adam Montgomery, father of Harmony Montgomery, found guilty of all charges in firearms trial

A verdict has been reached in the weapons trial against Adam Montgomery, Harmony Montgomery’s father.

Jurors found Adam Montgomery guilty of all charges in his firearms trial:

Armed career criminal shotgun – Guilty

Armed career criminal rifle – Guilty

Receiving stolen prop – shotgun – Guilty

Receiving stolen pro–rifle – Guilty

Theft by unauthorized taking – shotgun – Guilty

Theft by unauthorized taking – rile – Guilty

Jurors began deliberating on Wednesday in the weapons trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, Adam Montgomery, who is accused of stealing and trying to sell two guns in the fall of 2019.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, testified on Monday, telling the court about how her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery stole, possessed, retained, and tried to sell a shotgun and an AR-15. Kayla identified Adam in court, noting he was wearing a pink shirt.

Adam Montgomery will be sentenced at a later date.

Separately, Adam is accused of the murder of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in December 2019. That trial could begin later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

