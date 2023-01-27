Adam Montgomery indicted for second degree murder in daughter Harmony's death

Jan. 26—Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder, the Attorney General's Office confirmed Thursday.

Montgomery, who was arrested by Manchester police in October 2022 in connection with 5-year-old Harmony's death, was also indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court-North grand jury on charges of witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence.

The indictment accuses Montgomery of striking Harmony in the head repeatedly on Dec. 7, 2019, with a closed fist.

Montgomery, 32, was charged last fall with the murder of Harmony Montgomery, 5, in December 2019.

The charges came 10 months after authorities announced that Harmony had been last seen in late 2019 and asked the public to help find her.

The murder trial is set for August and could last three to four weeks.

Jury selection for Montgomery's trial on 12 charges involving the theft of a shotgun and AK-47-style rifle from a Manchester home is scheduled to begin May 30.

