Adam Montgomery wants estranged wife’s testimony blocked from jury deliberations in his murder trial

Lawyers for Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, reportedly want his estranged wife’s testimony blocked from jury deliberations in his murder trial.

The defense’s request came over Presidents Day weekend when the court was closed Monday, according to the Union Leader. They argue that prosecutors acted improperly when it came to interactions with Kayla Montgomery and her legal team.

Kayla Montgomery cross-examined in trial of estranged husband accused of killing young daughter

Kayla Montgomery, 33, broke down crying earlier in Adam’s trial and shared gruesome testimony as a key star witness, telling the court that her husband violently punched Harmony when he flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, shortly before they noticed her lifeless body.

Adam Montgomery later folded the girl’s body into a duffel bag, and he spent the next few weeks moving Harmony’s decaying body by hiding it in a restaurant freezer, in the ceiling of a shelter, in an apartment refrigerator, Kayla Montgomery said. In their apartment, she testified, Adam spent hours dismembering the child’s body so it could fit in a small bag.

“It was evil,” Kayla Montgomery said in describing Adam Montgomery’s “crazy eyes” look and demeanor towards his young daughter on the day Harmony died.

Days after the girl’s death, in perhaps the most gruesome account of her testimony, Kayla Montgomery admitted to assisting Adam Montgomery as he cut the clothes off of Harmony’s decaying corpse and showered hot water on the girl’s corpse, in an attempt to speed decomposition by using lime.

Kayla Montgomery has a plea deal with the state and has previously identified her estranged husband as Harmony’s killer.

