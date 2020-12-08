Adam R. Rose Appointed to National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Board of Directors

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
Washington, DC, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 8, 2020—(Washington, DC) The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam R. Rose as a member of the Board of Directors. Earlier this year, Mr. Rose ended his 36-year career as a real estate developer at Rose Associates and is eager to expand his philanthropic interests and passion for uniting law enforcement and its citizens.

“Adam has long been a significant contributor to the mission of the Memorial and will undoubtedly be an impactful addition to its governance,” shared Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “His experiences as a former law enforcement officer, as a board member of the New York City Police Foundation, and on the numerous nonprofit boards offer exceptional perspective for the future of our organization.

Mr. Rose has served on the board of numerous organizations including Jazz at Lincoln Center, The New York Botanical Garden, the New York Public Library, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. He is currently a trustee of the New York City Police Foundation and the FDNY Foundation. His interest in law enforcement began with his service as an Auxiliary Trooper with the Connecticut State Police while he was obtaining his Bachelor of Arts from Yale College. He continued with summer sworn positions with two departments in Massachusetts. As the primary security director at Rose Associates, he also worked closely with the FBI, Secret Service, and NYPD.

“Any opportunity to assist law enforcement is one that I will prioritize over virtually anything else,” shared Adam Rose. “It gives me great pleasure to be able to add my efforts to help the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum grow and expand its effectiveness and reach.”

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission is to honor the fallen, make it safer for those who serve, and educate the public about the history of American law enforcement. The Memorial Fund oversees the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, both located in Washington, DC.

For information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, please visit LawMemorial.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Mary Petto at 202-737-7130.

– # # # –

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Mary Petto National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 202-737-7130 mpetto@nleomf.org


