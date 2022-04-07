Adam R. Soto, who killed his pet dog, now accused of stabbing man in New Philadelphia

A man previously convicted of killing his pet bulldog was accused of stabbing a man in the 200 block of Front Avenue SW in New Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to a police report.

Police said Adam R. Soto, 59, was charged with felonious assault. He was being held in the city jail.

The police report did not indicate the extent of injury to the 50-year-old victim.

The incident was reported to police at 7:23 p.m.

Earlier in the day, police reported that Soto was irritated when police had a junk car towed from the sidewalk near his Front Avenue home.

Adam R. Soto was convicted of killing his bulldog in 2021

In February 2021, Soto was sentenced to 180 days in the Tuscarawas County jail for killing his bulldog with a hatchet and a knife. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest also reserved a one-year prison sentence in the animal cruelty case. The sentence could be imposed if Soto were to violate terms of two years' probation, which the judge also imposed.

Soto was put on probation for two years in April 2021 for two counts of attempted assault on a man who visited his home in July 2020. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos reserved a two-year prison sentence that could be imposed if he failed to comply with terms of his probation.

In other local reports, a woman said a man known to her pushed her down in the 500 block of Union Avenue, Dover, on Wednesday afternoon. She said he stole her phone and broke it. She said he did it because she made him leave her home, and because he was homeless.

A catalytic converter was reported on Wednesday to have been stolen from a truck in the 2100 block of Donald Street NW in the Dover area, according to the sheriff's office.

Diversified Oil & Gas, 1026 Cookson Ave. SE, New Philadelphia, reported the theft of catalytic converters on Wednesday.

