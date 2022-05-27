Adam R. Soto ordered to spend 106 more days in jail for killing his dog

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A judge has imposed the remainder of a prison sentence for a man who was convicted of killing his dog because he tested positive for alcohol consumption on April 7. He admitted drinking a beer the day before.

Adam R. Soto, 59, will spend another 106 days in jail, the rest of the one-year suspended sentence he received for killing his bulldog with a knife and a hatchet in July 2020. He has already spent 259 days in jail.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest imposed the remainder of the time at a hearing held Friday.

Soto, of New Philadelphia, appeared in court by video link from the county jail, where he was sent after he was accused of stabbing a man April 6 in New Philadelphia. Soto has pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault.

Soto, 59 is also alleged to have violated terms of probation from a 2020 case of attempted felonious assault.

Assistant county prosecutor Scott Deedrick has asked Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to revoke or modify Soto's probation in the attempted felonious assault case. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for July 25.

In addition to the alcohol use violation, Deedrick alleges Soto violated a Jan. 14 order to have no contact with the man he is accused of stabbing in the 200 block of Front Avenue SW in New Philadelphia on April 6.

Thomakos put Soto on probation for two years in April 2021 for two counts of attempted assault on a man who visited his home in July 2020. The victim suffered four blows to the back of his head with a golf club. The injury required stitches and staples. Thomakos reserved a two-year prison sentence that can be imposed if he fails to comply with terms of his probation. He has completed the program at the Stark Regional Community Correction Center in Louisville, as ordered by Thomakos.

