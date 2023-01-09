Adam Rich, "Eight Is Enough" child star, dies at 54

Reuters

Mercedes Benz expects double-digit sales growth in India this year, despite concerns that a weaker rupee could increase car prices, the head of its local unit said in an interview. The German luxury carmaker's sales in India rose 41% last year to 15,822 cars, its highest ever in the country, and it has an order backlog of around 6,000 vehicles, Santosh Iyer, managing director for Mercedes-Benz India, told Reuters. One risk to the growth of India's luxury car market is a weakening Indian currency, which could force Mercedes to increase domestic prices as imported components get pricier, he said.