Adam Sandler’s father-in-law arrested with gun in bag at Broward courthouse

Broward lawyer Joseph Titone, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and father-in-law of comic actor Adam Sandler, was taken into custody Thursday after a gun was found in the briefcase he was carrying through a courthouse security checkpoint.

It was not clear late Thursday whether he would face any criminal charges. Bringing a gun into a courthouse is a third-degree felony in Florida.

Titone, 75, was released within a few hours of his arrest late Thursday morning. The arrest was originally reported by JAABlog.

“It was an accident,” Titone said in a telephone interview. “Evidently I put this gun in my briefcase at one point, intending to take it to the gun range, but that never happened.”

The gun had probably been in the case since before the pandemic, he said. “I forgot it was there.”

He said he has not been officially charged, but he doesn’t think he’s heard the last of it. “I’ll probably have to go to court to explain it, and I will,” he said. “This was an honest mistake.”

Titone is the father of Jackie Sandler, wife of the actor-comedian known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live,” “Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore,” among others.

Titone served in the Florida House of Representatives for three terms in the 1980s.