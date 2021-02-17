Happy Gilmore, Shooter McGavin Renew Rivalry On Film’s 25th Anniversary

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Tuesday marked 25 years since “Happy Gilmore” hit movie theaters.

And actor Adam Sandler, who played the film’s eponymous ice hockey player-turned-golfer, honored the anniversary with this video of himself channeling the character:

The clip soon went viral and prompted this putt-sinking response from Gilmore’s nemesis in the film, Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

