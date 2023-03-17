Adam Sandler makes rare red carpet appearance with teen daughters

It's a family affair!

On Thursday, March 16, Adam Sandler hit the red carpet with his two daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, and wife Jackie, when he attended the “Murder Mystery 2” photo call in Paris.

In a picture that was taken during the night, you can see the family of four posing with a friend as they stood in front of the Eiffel tower.

Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, guest and Jackie Sandler at the

For the outing, Sadie wore a black dress that looked similar to her mom's black strapless gown, while Sandler wore a navy blue suit with sneakers and Sunny wore an orange bodycon dress.

Sandler also took photos with his "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Jennifer Aniston, who looked amazing in her champagne-colored floor-length dress.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the

Like their father, Sandler's kids have experience in acting. Since they were young, they've appeared in multiple movies that he's done, including 2011's "Jack and Jill" and 2015's "Pixels."

In November 2022, Sunny and Sadie showed they have a knack for comedy when they wrote a funny acceptance speech for their dad to read when he accepted the performer tribute award at the Gotham Awards.

“‘First off, we would like to begin by apologizing for Daddy’s disturbingly unkempt beard,” Sandler read. “‘He is under the illusion it hides the hamburger grease colored flesh waves of his triple chin, but to us, it just makes his head look like someone threw black and gray Corn Flakes on a f------ bean bag.’”

He continued, reading more of their candid remarks to the audience.

“‘Just know while Daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when Daddy’s home, like eat his Yodels or try on his Spanx or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies.'"

At the end of his speech, Sandler said he appreciated everything in his life.

Editor’s note: This video contains some profanities.

“I had a great career, I had a great time making all these movies. I thank everybody who worked hard on them,” he said.

Sandler is definitely a proud father to his daughters and it shows. In May 2022, he threw Sunny a star-studded bat mitzvah, where Halsey and Charlie Puth performed.

"It was the greatest party of all time and we are sad that we didn't get the invitation," Jenna Bush Hager had said while talking about the event to Hoda Kotb on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com