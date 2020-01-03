Adam Schiff says he still hasn't gotten an 'adequate answer' about why Trump authorized the Soleimani strike now

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) says he's still waiting on a satisfying answer about why President Trump determined now was the right time to authorize a drone strike killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

After receiving a briefing Friday, Schiff told CNN's Manu Raju there is one thing he is "not yet satisfied on": why the Trump administration chose to act against Soleimani now.

"Soleimani has been a risk to the United States for a long time. Soleimani has been engaged in deadly and malevolent action throughout the region for a long time. The question is why the administration chose this moment ... when other administrations, both parties, decided that would escalate the risks, not reduce them. I've yet to get an adequate answer to that question."

Schiff also told CNN Friday that he isn't "fully satisfied that the [Trump] administration has a strategy" or "a broader coherent plan," and this "greatly concerns me."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that the strike against Soleimani was necessary to disrupt an "imminent attack" in the region. Asked after his briefing about the nature of this imminent threat, Schiff said he could not provide specifics. Trump spoke not long after Schiff's comments and said that the strike against Soleimani should have "been done long ago."









