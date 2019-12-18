Adam Schiff: Trump 'appears not well' after 'angry, rambling letter' attacking impeachment

After President Trump's angry six-page letter lashing out at impeachment, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) says he "appears not well."

Schiff spoke to CNN on Wednesday as the House of Representatives is poised to approve two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Democrats in a letter, accusing them of "declaring open war on American democracy." He also lashed out specifically at Schiff in the letter, accusing the Intelligence Committee Democrat of having "cheated and lied all the way up to the present day."

"It is a long, angry, rambling letter of someone who appears not well," Schiff said Wednesday. "I'm not sure of any other way to describe it."

Schiff also responded to Trump in the Oval Office suggesting he should be harshly punished for his "parody" of the infamous Ukraine call that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

"This is not a president above threatening anyone who gets in his way," Schiff said. "...He is not going to intimidate me."









“It is a long, angry rambling letter of someone who appears not well,” House Intel Chair @RepAdamSchiff says about President Trump’s letter to Speaker Pelosi ahead of the House vote on impeachment. https://t.co/cEFFEi0bm4 pic.twitter.com/eRzANJUPB5 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 18, 2019

