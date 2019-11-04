Adam Schiff, a Trump Punching Bag, Takes His Case to a Bigger Ring

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) arrives on Capitol Hill to meet behind closed doors with Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump’s former adviser on Russia and Europe, in Washington, Oct. 14, 2019. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

LOS ANGELES — The crowd was buzzing with Hollywood types — actress Patricia Arquette, producer Norman Lear — at a private film screening on Sunset Boulevard one recent Sunday afternoon. But here in liberal America, the biggest celebrity in the room was not someone who makes a living in what people call “the industry.”

It was Rep. Adam Schiff, the straight-laced former federal prosecutor who was on the brink of prosecuting his biggest defendant yet: President Donald Trump.

These are heady but perilous days for Schiff, the inscrutable and slightly nerdy chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who is leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Adored by the left, reviled by the right, he has become a Rorschach test for U.S. politics. Depending on one’s point of view, he is either going to save the republic or destroy it.

Here in his home district, at the screening of “The Great Hack,” a film about misinformation in the 2016 election, Lear introduced Schiff as a “current American hero.” As the audience leapt to its feet in a standing ovation, the congressman emerged from backstage in standard Washington uniform — navy blazer, white shirt, light blue tie — his manner as inoffensive as his attire.

“We thank them for their patriotism,” Schiff said somberly, praising whistleblowers, including the anonymous one whose complaint against Trump prompted the impeachment inquiry, “and we hope others will follow their courageous example.”

Now Schiff, 59, is poised to take a much bigger stage as his inquiry moves from a secure office suite in a Capitol Hill basement into nationally televised public hearings. He will make the case against Trump to a divided nation, in what amounts to an epic courtroom drama meant to unveil evidence of the president’s pressure campaign to enlist Ukraine to smear his political rivals — a moment that is bound to be must-watch TV.

At home in his district, which stretches from West Hollywood to Pasadena and north to the San Gabriel Mountains, Schiff is well acquainted with the celebrity lifestyle.

He lives with his wife, Eve (yes, Adam and Eve), and their two children in suburban Maryland, but they also have an apartment in Burbank, home to Walt Disney Studios. He favors vegan Chinese food and drives an Audi whose license plate frame bears a line from the movie “The Big Lebowski” (“I don’t roll on Shabbos”), from which he can quote at length. He has dabbled at screenwriting, once drafting a script that featured a prosecutor as the hero. He tried stand-up comedy, too, during a fundraiser at the Improv in Hollywood.

“He did a whole riff on being a nihilist,” said one of his best friends, former congressman Steve Israel, who joined him onstage. “Basically, we got told to stick to our day jobs.”

But if Schiff has a sense of humor (his friends insist he does have a dry one), he rarely shows it in Washington, where he has carefully cultivated his image as the stylistic and substantive opposite of Trump: calm, measured, reserved and brainy.

He makes no secret of his disdain for the president, who refers to him as “Little Pencil Neck” or “Shifty Schiff” when he is not replacing the congressman’s surname with a similar-sounding expletive. In an interview, Schiff called Trump a “grave risk to our democracy” who is conducting an “amoral presidency” and has debased his office with “infantile” insults.

“What comes through in the president’s comments and his tweets and his outrage and his anger toward me in particular is, this president feels he has a God-given right to abuse his office in any way he sees fit,” Schiff said.

Trump and his allies, sensing the threat posed by Schiff’s inquiry and divided over how to defend the president against damning testimony, have united in trying to undermine the congressman’s credibility. They sought unsuccessfully to have the House censure him and have accused him of running a “Soviet-style impeachment inquiry.”

On Saturday, Trump proclaimed him “a corrupt politician” on Twitter and claimed that if Schiff “is allowed to release transcripts of the Never Trumpers & others that are & were interviewed, he will change the words that were said to suit the Dems purposes.”

Republicans who work side by side with him on the Intelligence Committee contend that he has changed as his star has risen alongside Trump’s. A figure they once saw as a serious and studious policy wonk they now describe in viscerally negative terms, as a liar and a hypocrite who will stop at nothing to oust a duly elected president.