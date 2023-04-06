Adam Smith indicted on 13 felonies, including murder 1st, stemming from Gouverneur & Rossie killings

Apr. 6—CANTON — The Lake Placid man who is accused of murdering Gouverneur and Rossie men has been indicted on 13 felony counts stemming from the killings, including first-degree murder.

Adam W. Smith, 46, is charged in two separate indictments. The first, for the Feb. 11 murder of Ronald E. "Huck" Durham, charges him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

The second indictment, for the March 2 murder of William M. Freeman, charges Smith with first-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Smith allegedly stabbed Mr. Durham in the neck on the morning of Feb. 11 in East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. He allegedly stabbed Mr. Freeman multiple times at Mr. Freeman's home on County Route 10 in Rossie.

Announcing Smith's arrest on March 7, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe told members of the press that there is "some association" between Mr. Durham, Mr. Freeman and Smith. He declined to comment further.

At the time Smith is accused of killing Mr. Durham and Mr. Freeman, he was on probationary supervision following an attempted burglary conviction.

Smith has been incarcerated at the county jail in Canton since March 2. That's when he was arrested driving Mr. Freeman's stolen 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He was apprehended near the Bradley Street exit on Interstate 81 heading north near Watertown. Police charged him with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and booked him into jail.

Prior to Smith's arrest, state police wrongfully charged a 22-year-old Gouverneur resident Frederick A. Wing Jr. with Mr. Durham's murder hours after he was killed. Prosecutors have since acknowledged Mr. Wing is innocent. He still has a pending second-degree murder count, but the District Attorney's Office and Mr. Wing's lawyer, Edward F. Narrow, are working through the legal process to get the charge tossed.