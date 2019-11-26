Adam Stettner of Reliant Funding is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in the National Financial Services Category

CEO of San Diego-based leading funding company recognized as an unstoppable entrepreneur transforming the world of finance

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner, is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the national financial services category. Now in its 33rd year, this prestigious award recognizes and celebrates unstoppable entrepreneurs who redefine the way we live, work and play.

Stettner was named a finalist by an independent panel of judges, and the recognition was announced at the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs on November 16. This announcement follows the entrepreneur's big win in June 2019 when EY recognized Stettner as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 in the business services category in San Diego.

"EY's recognition is incredibly meaningful, almost 12 years of hard work recognized nationally by such a prestigious group. Words cannot express the gratitude for this level of recognition and the support from the team that helped me achieve it," said Stettner. "I look forward to continuing to inspire my peers and family at Reliant Funding as well as continuing to innovate and providing American small businesses with the access to funding they need and the service that assists them in accomplishing their goals."

When Reliant Funding launched in 2008, the economy was facing its most dangerous financial crisis since the Great Depression. Restricted access to working capital stifled America's small businesses; traditional banks were more risk adverse and less community focused. The Reliant Funding mission was born from the need to fill that financial gap. Since then, Reliant has funded over $1.5 billion dollars to over 40,000 small businesses nationwide.

EY has celebrated entrepreneurial excellence by honoring those innovators and prominent leaders who have contributed and inspired others with their vision, leadership and achievement since 1986. These leaders are driven by their desire to better the world around them and stop at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitions. In 2019, the 233 award winners represented 191 entrepreneurial companies, employing more than 146,000 people with a job growth of 28 percent. They generated revenue of more than $42 billion, with revenue growth increasing more than 46 percent. For more information, please log onto ey.com.

To view the video announcing finalists including Stettner, click here. For more information on Reliant Funding, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America, please click here.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, Reliant Funding has surpassed $1.5 billion in total funding and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for seven consecutive years. Adam Stettner, the Founder of Reliant Funding, was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.