Adam Toledo shooting – latest: AOC says prosecutor lied about about killing, as Chicago braces for protests

Samuel Osborne and James Crump
·1 min read
(AP)
(AP)

Chicago is bracing for protests after officials released a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy as he appeared to be raising his hands.

The nine-minute video from Eric Stillman’s body camera showed the 34-year-old officer running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2.30am on 29 March in Little Village, a Mexican neighbourhood on the city’s West Side.

The officer yells “Stop” to Toledo, who begins raising his hands less than a second before the officer fires his gun and kills him.

In later footage, Mr Stillman shines a light on a handgun on the ground near Toledo’s body.

Small groups of protesters gathered at a police station and marched downtown on Thursday night. They were met by helmeted officers, social media images showed, but there were no immediate reports of conflict.

Meanwhile, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the prosecutor who said they made an error when they initially claimed Toledo was holding a gun of lying.

“The prosecutor did not ‘make an error.’ He lied,” the Democratic representative tweeted.

“He lied about the police killing a child.

“Ending this isn’t just about consequences for who pulls the trigger. It’s about admitting to and confronting an entire system that exists to protect, defend, and cover up state violence.”

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Cardi B calls out Republicans for silence over Daunte Wright shooting: ‘What’s going on?’

    The Bronx rapper called out Republicans in the wake of Daunte Wright’s death

  • Sean Hannity Blasted for Calling Adam Toledo, Child Killed by Chicago Police, a ’13-Year-Old Man’

    Sean Hannity drew intense criticism Thursday when he described Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old killed March 29 by Chicago police despite being unarmed and with his hands up, as a “13 year old man.” Chicago police released graphic bodycam footage from the shooting on Thursday. The footage firmly proved that despite prosecutor’s claims otherwise, Toledo wasn’t armed and was in fact attempting to surrender and comply with police orders when he was shot and killed. Just ahead of the release of that footage, Hannity, speaking on the latest episode of his radio show, said: “We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13 year old man by the name of Adam Toledo. And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good.” It turns out he was right — there was a lot of chatter following the reveal of the information. But it was less about unrest in Chicago, and more about Hannity’s disturbing characterization of a dead child as a “man.” “Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a ’13 year-old-man. He was a child. You make me ill,” actor George Takei tweeted. Also Read: Seth Meyers Called Ted Cruz an 'Asshole' on the Same Night Sean Hannity Called Seth an 'Asshole' (Video) “To be fair, Sean Hannity IS a 59 year old child,” snarked Keith Olbermann. Writer Paul Fischer was more direct: “Sean Hannity is a centuries-old pile of shite zipped into a 59 year old skin suit,” he tweeted. What makes Hannity’s description of Toledo even more baffling however, is that it runs contrary to Fox News’ Pam Bondi, who once called Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse “a little boy out there trying to protect his community.” As of this writing, Fox News has not clarified whether its official style guide holds that a 17-year-old, who crossed state lines with an assault rifle and shot and killed two people, is “a little boy,” but a 13-year-old who was unarmed and trying to surrender to police is a “man.” See more reactions below And Sean Hannity is a “59 year old Dick” https://t.co/kXmxFzQrHL — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) April 15, 2021 To be fair, Sean Hannity IS a 59-year old child. https://t.co/QAvIy58ZGN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 15, 2021 Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a “13-year old man.” He was a child. You make me ill. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 15, 2021 As we're all reacting to Sean Hannity describing Adam Toledo as a "13 year old man", flashback to how Pam Bondi described then-17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people, on Hannity's show: "You've got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…" pic.twitter.com/3m9o8pBwsR — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) April 15, 2021 Sean Hannity is a centuries-old pile of shite zipped into a 59 year old skin suit https://t.co/BbuDcSNL6I — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) April 16, 2021 Hannity is a bad human being. Expect no better from him. — Bryan William Jones (@BWJones) April 16, 2021 Three years younger than Kyle Rittenhouse, who Pam Bondi called a little boy on Hannity's show. https://t.co/cXtzx53Q8J — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 16, 2021 Read original story Sean Hannity Blasted for Calling Adam Toledo, Child Killed by Chicago Police, a ’13-Year-Old Man’ At TheWrap

  • BSO deputy shoots, kills a knife-wielding man who harmed himself in store, police say

    A Broward sheriff’s deputy shot a knife-wielding man who harmed himself and threatened others at a North Lauderdale strip mall Thursday night, authorities say. The man died from his injuries.

  • Couple Finds Venomous Snake Hiding in Their Bag of Lettuce

    An Australian couple got an unwanted bonus from the grocery store, when they found a rare venomous snake hiding in their bag of lettuce. The post Couple Finds Venomous Snake Hiding in Their Bag of Lettuce appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • A pro soccer star says she was racially profiled by an opposing team's security - and the aftermath led to an ugly mess for the league

    The National Women's Soccer League fined two teams for speaking out about the incident while the league was the midst of an investigation.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Meet the team of Black executives who quickly mobilized hundreds of CEOs to oppose restrictive voting laws

    The men, who texted and emailed hundreds of companies, didn't expect to have 700 corporations, nonprofits, and law firms sign on.

  • Britain calls out Russia for 'malign' cyber attacks

    Britain has accused the Kremlin of being behind cyber attacks on UK soil and summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office. It came as Joe Biden imposed tough new economic sanctions on Moscow, and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, over the same SolarWinds hack that caused chaos to US government computer systems last year. For the first time, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, the defensive branch of GCHQ, confirmed that a "low single-digit number" of public sector organisations had been hit, although it said the impact had been "low". It refused to confirm reports that NHS trusts were among the infiltrated targets, but a Government source said the "objective was espionage, aiming to obtain information". At the Foreign Office, Sir Philip Barton, the Permanent Under Secretary, expressed Britain's "deep concern" to Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador, over a "pattern of malign activity" including cyber attacks, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near Ukraine. The ambassador was told the Kremlin "needs to cease its provocations".

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

    Chile's health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a "stabilization" of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination program that has fully innoculated a third of the population. Health minister Enrique Paris told reporters he hoped the 9,000 record daily cases reached last week represented the peak of the latest outbreak. Chile has now vaccinated 50% of its 15 million-strong target population with at least one dose of the Pfizer or Sinovac-developed drugs, and given 32.7% two doses, Paris said.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Eric Greitens was biggest donor to own Senate campaign; State filing raises red flags

    Half of the money Eric Greitens raised came from Eric Greitens to pay Eric Greitens.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Cameron Smith leads RBC Heritage after career-low 62

    Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. Cink finished his 63 around lunchtime and no one appeared likely to beat that score in overcast, breezier afternoon conditions. Smith surpassed his previous low of 63, accomplished three times on tour.