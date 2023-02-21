ADAMH Executive Director to retire after years of serving community

Executive Director Penny Dehner will be retiring from the Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health Board. Melanie Swisher will be taking her place and continuing the board's mission.

CHILLICOTHE — Penny Dehner put it simply, "It's time for others to lead."

Dehner, the executive director of the Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health will be retiring in the coming months. Her successor Melanie Swisher said she hopes to continue the great work Dehner has done for the community.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, and ADAMH Staff, we want to thank Penny for her leadership and impact over her 18 years with the Board. Director Dehner has strengthened the Board’s position financially by securing the local levy and additional grant dollars. Through her leadership she has developed a strong strategic plan that focuses on communications, data-driven processes that concentrates on client-centered outcomes,” said Phyllis Amlin-Snyder, chair of the board.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board aims to better the behavioral healthcare system for the community it serves. This includes making sure individuals and families have access to person-centered, evidence-based treatment and support. The board serves five counties: Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross.

Dehner first began working for the board in 2004 as the director of information management, since then she has worked her way up to associate director in 2010 and executive director in 2017. Dehner said she is proud of being able to create a strong team who can continue the board's mission without her. She is also glad to have been able to bring in more funding for the areas they serve.

"I've been extremely fortunate to have a great team. Now I need to step aside and let them lead," said Dehner

Just because she is retiring does not mean that Dehner will not continue working on causes she finds important. In fact, she said retiring will give her more time to dedicate to causes she is passionate about like women's rights and behavioral health.

Swisher will follow in Dehner's footsteps as she moves from associate director, a position she started in 2017, to the new executive director. The duties of this job are not new to her as Dehner has included Swisher in the many meetings the job requires to give her a clear view of what she will need to do. This also helped her get familiar with the partners the board works with regularly.

Dehner said Swisher being known in the community has helped the organization as the transition of power will be smooth and allows for projects to continue without interruption.

"The community and the behavioral health services will be well taken care of," said Dehner of Swisher.

Once becoming the Executive Director Swisher said she has big shoes to fill but hopes to continue the board's mission of helping others in all five counties they serve.

"I'm just glad the work of the board will continue forward," said Swisher. "We're in the middle of improving our crisis services and programming so I'm glad that will continue to move forward. We will have a smooth transition and keep doing what we can do to make behavioral healthcare as important as physical healthcare."

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: ADAMH Executive Director to retire after years of serving community