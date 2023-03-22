Adams Co. police logs for March 22

Mar. 22—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams County Sheriff

March 10

Report of a shop burglary in the 200 block of East Tokio Road, Ritzville.

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 300 block of South Reynolds Road, Othello.

Report of a single-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of South McKinney Road and El Rancho Lane, Othello. Luis Alejandro Martinez, 53, of Othello, was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI.

March 12

Report of license plates stolen in the 800 block of South Taylor Road, Othello.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop for a traffic control device on East Main Street at First Avenue in Othello. The driver, Ismael Pablo-Pablo, 20, of Guatemala, did not have a valid driver's license and was arrested and booked for the criminal traffic incident.

March 13

Report of a single-vehicle collision at North Main Street and East North streets, Washtucna. The vehicle struck a jersey barrier, which caused significant damage to the vehicle and some to the barrier. The driver was found not to be impaired.

March 14

Report of a burglary in the 10 block of West Highway 26, Lind. Yard equipment was taken.

March 15

Report of fuel stolen in the 600 block of North L Street, Lind.

Othello PD

March 8

Report of a bicycle stolen on South Fourth Avenue.

March 9

Report of a rear vehicle window broken out on South Fourth Avenue.

March 12

Report of shots fired at a trailer while the reporting party was at work. A bullet was recovered at the scene.

March 13

Report of a bicycle stolen on North 11th Avenue.

Report of antique coins stolen on East Hemlock Street.

Report of an office broken into and tools stolen.