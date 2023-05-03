Adams Co. police logs for May 3

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

May 3—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Co. Sheriff

April 14

Report of four circle motors stolen in the area of South Booker and West Herman roads.

April 16

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2100 block of West Spur Lane, Othello.

April 18

Report of a theft in the 2300 block of West Sutton Road, Othello.

Report of handline irrigation poles stolen in the 700 block of South Thacker Road, Othello.

Report of a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of West Schrag Road, Ritzville. Suspects fled before deputies arrived.

Report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Third Street, Lind.

April 20

Report of tools and fishing gear stolen out of a pickup camper at the westbound Schrag rest area.

Othello PD

April 19

Report of a package stolen off a porch on East Pine Street.

April 20

Report of graffiti on a fence on South Fourth Avenue.

April 24

Report of attempted theft of truck batteries on South Canal Road. Attempt was not successful.