Adams Co. police logs for May 3

May 3—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adams Co. Sheriff

April 14

Report of four circle motors stolen in the area of South Booker and West Herman roads.

April 16

Report of a hit-and-run in the 2100 block of West Spur Lane, Othello.

April 18

Report of a theft in the 2300 block of West Sutton Road, Othello.

Report of handline irrigation poles stolen in the 700 block of South Thacker Road, Othello.

Report of a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of West Schrag Road, Ritzville. Suspects fled before deputies arrived.

Report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Third Street, Lind.

April 20

Report of tools and fishing gear stolen out of a pickup camper at the westbound Schrag rest area.

Othello PD

April 19

Report of a package stolen off a porch on East Pine Street.

April 20

Report of graffiti on a fence on South Fourth Avenue.

April 24

Report of attempted theft of truck batteries on South Canal Road. Attempt was not successful.