Adams Co. police logs for May 3
May 3—The reports below were provided by the sheriff's office or police department indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Co. Sheriff
April 14
Report of four circle motors stolen in the area of South Booker and West Herman roads.
April 16
Report of a hit-and-run in the 2100 block of West Spur Lane, Othello.
April 18
Report of a theft in the 2300 block of West Sutton Road, Othello.
Report of handline irrigation poles stolen in the 700 block of South Thacker Road, Othello.
Report of a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of West Schrag Road, Ritzville. Suspects fled before deputies arrived.
Report of a burglary in the 200 block of East Third Street, Lind.
April 20
Report of tools and fishing gear stolen out of a pickup camper at the westbound Schrag rest area.
Othello PD
April 19
Report of a package stolen off a porch on East Pine Street.
April 20
Report of graffiti on a fence on South Fourth Avenue.
April 24
Report of attempted theft of truck batteries on South Canal Road. Attempt was not successful.