Adams County Democrat to challenge Republican Joyce in 13th District

Jan. 22—The political emergence of Donald Trump, more than eight years ago, provided the impetus for Adams County resident Beth Farnham to begin a transformation from being a lifelong Republican to now a registered Democrat who is running for Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District seat.

While still in the GOP, she supported the Democratic Party candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, in the 2016 presidential election won by Trump, a Republican.

Farnham felt Trump's behavior, from the earliest days of his presidency, was "extremely concerning" and against the principles of the U.S. Constitution. Since then, he was impeached twice during his presidency and now faces 91 felony charges throughout four ongoing legal cases. Trump is currently the frontrunner to be the GOP's nominee again in 2024.

"We suffered four years with Trump, experienced the (COVID-19) pandemic, and during that time I was still trying to work with friends and family and I knew I needed to do more, so I marched," Farnham said during a telephone interview on Friday. "I marched in so many different demonstrations — Black Lives Matter, some gun safety legislation types, immigrant vigils, more women's marches. And I thought this just isn't enough. And I joined grassroots groups. I still felt like it wasn't enough."

She became a Democratic Party member in 2019.

Farnham then ran for and won a position with the Adams County Democratic Committee in 2022 when "a whole world opened up to me" and received an appointment to the Conewago Valley School Board.

She most recently announced her candidacy in the 13th District, which includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with a small portion of Somerset, earlier this month, with the goal of unseating U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair.

Farnham said one of the key points of her candidacy will be opposing what she described as Trump's "violent authoritarianism" and "Christian nationalism" and Republican elected officials who she thinks are harming the country by backing him.

"The first (issue) is protecting our democracy," Farnham said. "We already had clues that Trump was an authoritarian, but now he's just starting to talk about it. Our own representative, John Joyce, isn't condemning Trump's words, his misdeeds."

She added: "Fast on the heels of it is our reproductive freedom.

"I would have made access to abortion my primary message," Farnham said. "However, it can't happen without democracy. Democracy has to be first, but reproductive freedom is absolutely second."

Farnham assessed the current Congress, saying, "What's happening is that we have again mostly Republican intransigence that's preventing our Congress from passing a lot of laws. ... They're not doing the general work of Congress. They're not promoting the general welfare. They're not ensuring domestic tranquility. What we have to do is protect our democracy, protect our constitutional values. We need our votes to be considered sacred and to have them counted. That is the core message to protect our constitutional values, our democracy."

She has been a work-from-home mother for more than a decade.

"I've done a job that many Americans have had experience doing," Farnham said. "Caring for the next generation is extremely important."