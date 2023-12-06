Adams County man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography

An Adams county man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Michael Sealover, 45, of New Oxford, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2023, by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 25 years imprisonment, the release stated. Wilson ordered Sealover to serve 15 years on supervised release after the conclusion of his prison sentence, and to pay $5,100 in assessments.

According to the release, Sealover had pleaded guilty and admitted to contacting multiple pre-adolescent girls online in July 2020, coercing them into sending him explicit images. Sealover often posed as a teenage boy as part of the scheme, the release states, and falsely promised the victims cellphones as compensation. When victims resisted, Sealover would threaten them with public release of the images unless they complied, the release states.

Previously reported: Child pornography suspect tried to blackmail girls online for nude photos, police say

Victims from across the country

In 2020, court documents showed that Sealover had been accused of inappropriate contact with at least six girls, one of which was 11, four of them age 12, and one 16-year-old. The victims were from across the country, including Iowa, Texas, Michigan and West Virginia, documents showed.

Sealover's alleged criminal pattern appeared to be that he would somehow obtain a compromising photo of each victim, using apps such as TextMe, TextNow, KidsChat and Instagram. Sealover would then use that photo in an attempt to blackmail them into furnishing more photos, documents state.

The investigation, at the time led by the Adams County Detectives Bureau, culminated with the execution of a search warrant at Sealover's home on July 30 of 2020. During the search, his iPad and iPhone were seized.

On the seized devices, police found conversations between Sealover and the victims, many of whom told him they were under 18 years of age. In addition, police found nude images of the victims, according to documents.

Sealover was arrested during the raid and admitted to engaging in texting the underage girls.

"These chats included requesting and receiving nude images of these subjects," documents state.

In one of these cases, Sealover told a victim that "he hopes her father chokes to death" and that her mother is a prostitute and saying: "Both will die," documents state.

When one of the victims told Sealover that she wanted to kill herself, he again asked for nude photos, according to documents.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the AdamsCounty District Attorney’s Office, the release states. Assistant United States Attorney Christian T. Haugsbywas the prosecutor.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Adams County, Pa. man sentenced to 25 years for child porn