Adams County preparing first youth homeless shelter to open in the next month or two

Google has announced another subsea cable system, as the internet giant strives to bolster its internet infrastructure and get more people using its array of cloud-based services. Dubbed "Nuvem," the new cable represents one of more than a dozen cables that Google has invested in through the years, starting with Unity which went into operation in 2010, stretching more than 6,000 miles across the Pacific from Japan to California. While most of these cables were created in partnership with other companies, Google completed its first entirely private subsea cable project in 2019 with Curie, traversing from California down to Chile.