Adams County sheriff: Sergeant's child was the victim in Frederick shooting

May 15—The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it is grieving alongside one of their sergeants, whose daughter was the 3-year-old who died following the shooting inside a Frederick home May 8.

The statement, which was shared with the Times-Call late Friday, said that the "entire agency is deeply saddened and joins the community in mourning the loss of the Eskam family's daughter."

The Weld County Coroner's Office identified Avery Elaine Eskam as the child who died.

About 10:45 a.m. May 8, police were contacted for a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of Second Street, according to a Frederick news release.

When officials with the Frederick Police Department and Frederick-Firestone Fire District arrived on the scene, they found a child suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office statement said:

"While Sergeant Eskam has been awarded multiple times during his 17 years of service with the Sheriff's Office, he is a father and husband first, and the impact of this loss is immeasurable. This tragic incident occurred in the Town of Frederick, and any questions related to the investigation should be directed to the Frederick Police Department."

Angela Wilson, spokesperson for Frederick, said Friday that the investigation remains ongoing and that she did not have any further information on the incident.