Adams County Sheriff's Office seeks alleged robbery suspects

Feb. 9—The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects after a robbery Monday at the Country Travel Plaza at 790 Pence Road in Lind, Washington.

According to an ACSO statement, a man and woman entered the store at about 3:30 a.m., held the store clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register. While making the demands, the female suspect allegedly fired off a shot into the ceiling. The clerk complied with the suspect's demands and placed the register drawer on the counter which the suspects then emptied of money prior to fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects can call ACSO's non-emergency line at 509-659-1122.

Recent Headlines