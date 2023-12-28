Adams County SPCA empties shelter for first time since 1976

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a Christmas miracle. All the animals at the Adams County SPCA were adopted, so what happens now that the shelter is empty?

“This is a wonderful shelter. We have a wonderful staff here and we are fortunate now that we can help other people so since this was posted on our Facebook page, we have gotten hundreds of phone calls from people wanting to surrender their animals,” said Abby Avery, the shelter’s Director.

The Adams County SPCA now has empty shelter and it was just in time for Christmas.

“The fact that everybody got to wake up Christmas morning at home and be loved and held and got Christmas presents. I mean it was just it was overwhelming. This whole thing has been overwhelming, and we are very humbled by it. We’re very proud and we worked very hard for this,” said Avery.

The Adams County SPCA takes in over 1,000 animals every year, and this is the first time in 47 years that every animal has found a home.

“We worked very hard at trying to find the right home with the right animal. We want to match them up we’re not trying to set anyone up for failure, so I know people get upset sometimes because we might say this isn’t the right animal for you but you know, like I said, we’re trying to do what’s right for them,” said Avery.

And with over 200 animal shelters in Pennsylvania, they can now help others find their pets’ homes.

“We want people to understand that these animals need to have a second chance you don’t need to go to the pet store to spend $3,000 on my animals or you know there are so many puppy meals in Adams County and Pennsylvania in general we need to stop buying those animals and start rescuing from animal shelters,” said Avery.

Although the shelter is empty now, Avery says it won’t be for long.

