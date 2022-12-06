Adams defends plan to force mentally ill into treatment, vows private hospitals are on board

Michael Gartland, New York Daily News
·4 min read

Mayor Eric Adams defended broadening the city’s ability to involuntarily commit acutely mentally ill homeless New Yorkers after days of criticism, claiming his policy change had sparked “creative energy” and new ideas in approaching mental health.

Detractors of Adams’ plan, which he announced last Tuesday, argue there aren’t enough hospital beds set aside for psychiatric patients to accommodate the proposal and that this shortage of beds will create a revolving door where police detain the mentally ill and bring them to hospitals for care, only to see them released without their problems being fully addressed.

On Monday, Adams pushed back on that contention, saying his announcement has produced “creative energy” that’s led to new ideas flowing to City Hall from around the country. Adams’ new policy seeks to clarify a state law that allows the government to involuntarily remove from public mentally ill people who are a potential threat to themselves or others.

“The starting point was for us to say we’re not accepting this anymore,” Adams said. “And now we’re getting professionals all over the country who are reaching out to us to say we want to help. We believe there are some real solutions to deal with the bed issues, there’s some real solutions to deal with the hospitals. And we’re going to start implementing and rolling those out. We know this is a Herculean task.”

During his remarks Monday, Adams also took a shot at the way the media has covered his announcement, referring specifically to the Daily News front page with the headline “Deeply Flawed,” a reference to criticisms he’s received from first responders.

“I’ve been looking at some of the coverage — particularly the front page I saw the other day that said “flawed.” Let me tell you what’s flawed — flawed is a city that walks past people who you know cannot take care of their basic needs and they are a danger to themselves,” he said at an unrelated City Hall press conference.

“I didn’t become mayor to climb a hill. I became mayor to climb a mountain. This is a mountain that I’m climbing. You all know it. You cover these stories. I don’t why y’all acting like you don’t know it. There are too many people on our streets that are not capable of taking care of their basic needs.”

Part of Adams’ climb when it comes to treating the mentally ill who refuse treatment will involve enlisting private hospitals as well as the city’s Health + Hospitals network of medical centers, he said.

But health care industry sources and people who work at private hospitals said last week that they hadn’t received any instructions from the Adams administration prior to and immediately after his announcement last week.

“We need our partners from H+H and our privates, and we’re having continuous conversations with them. We need help from the state. We need help from the federal government. We need to rethink this,” he said Monday. “We know that it’s not an easy task, but I didn’t get elected to do easy tasks.”

Kenneth E. Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents hospitals in the city and region, said his group backs Adams’ initiative, but would not commit to a specific number of psych beds to tackle the problem that the policy aims to solve.

“We are going to work steadfastly with this administration to make this a reality,” Raske said. “Of course there are hurdles. There’s hurdles in everything. Those hurdles could be reimbursement issues, expansion of capacity, what have you. Right now, I told the mayor this morning that we are very much committed to his initiative. And, by George, we’re going to make it work.”

Raske declined to quantify the number of beds that his hospital members would set aside for the mayor’s plan.

“You can’t do that," he said. “Psychiatric problems are episodic issues so you can’t just allocate beds.”

During the pandemic, hospitals cut the number of psych beds to care for COVID patients. Raske said the psych beds are now being restored, but some healthcare workers have described that process as slow-going.

“The expansion is occurring,” Raske said. “But, will we have to wrestle with other hurdles? The answer is absolutely, yes, we will, but we will clear those hurdles.”

-------

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Times Square Killer’ Richard Cottingham admits to murdering five L.I. women 50 years ago, families lash out in court

    A convicted serial murderer known as the “Times Square Killer” whose savage string of sexually charged murders stretched from New Jersey to Manhattan for nearly 15 years confessed Monday to the half century-old homicides of five women on Long Island. Richard Cottingham, 76, who is also known as the “Torso Killer,” is already serving time in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton for 11 homicides ...

  • Here's Why Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • With 68% ownership of the shares, Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX:RWC) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited ( ASX:RWC ), it is important to...

  • The Smartest Ways To Use Your Unemployment Benefits

    Though experts say the job market is very healthy in America, and remains one of the major keys to preventing a full-blown recession, there are still a large number of unemployed workers across the...

  • 25 years at Capital One Arena: How DC became a hockey town

    The Capitals played their first game at the then-MCI Center 25 years ago. The arena has come to play a big role in building their fan base.

  • Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M

    Chattermill, a platform that helps companies unlock insights by analyzing customer feedback data from across myriad digital channels, has raised $26 million in a Series B round of funding. Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a "single source of customer truth," as the company puts it. Meshing the data is only part of Chattermill's promise, though.

  • Hawks' Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute

    Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team's leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder and did not attend the game the win over the Denver Nuggets. “I mean, it was just a situation,” Young told reporters after Monday's morning shootaround.

  • Yellen sees key role for Treasury's racial equity council despite Republican criticism

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a new racial equity advisory committee, which has drawn the ire of Republican lawmakers, would play a big role in helping the department address acute economic disparities faced by communities of color. Yellen told the inaugural meeting of the 25 members of the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity that the Biden administration remained focused on ensuring that disadvantaged communities were no longer left behind in the U.S. economy. "The Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity will play a major role in our effort," she said.

  • 10 Jobs That Make $80 an Hour (or More)

    In the United States, the median salary is currently $54,134 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Doing the math, that averages out to about $28/hour. See: What Is the Minimum Salary...

  • Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes

    Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation. “Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete,” the company said in a statement.

  • Rudy Giuliani struggled to answer basic questions at his attorney misconduct hearing

    Opposing counsel grew frustrated at Giuliani's off-topic responses: "I'm asking you what time it is, and you're telling me how to make a watch."

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over

  • Herschel Walker's Closing Message: 'I Don't Even Know What the Heck Is a Pronoun'

    Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, doesn’t seem to know what a lot of things are. He claimed to not know women he allegedly dated, impregnated, and pressured to have abortions. He straight-up told voters he’s “not that smart.” And now, the candidate says he has no idea what a pronoun is—a thing most of us learned roughly in second grade.

  • Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report

    Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.

  • Barack Obama’s Werewolf Jokes Appear to Have Hurt Herschel Walker’s Feelings

    The candidate claimed Obama did not "tell the whole story" when poking fun at his saying "I want to be a werewolf"

  • 12 Asian countries ranked in top 25 deadliest popular travel destinations

    In a list of the 50 most visited countries in the world ranked for their safety, 12 of the 25 deadliest destinations were Asian countries. Despite dominating various guides and lists of must-visit travel destinations, Asian countries did not fare well in a recent safety index published by insurance comparison website The Swiftest. The ranking was determined through seven factors: homicide rate, road traffic death rate, poisoning death rate, unsanitary conditions mortality rate, life years lost due to communicable diseases, life years lost due to injury and natural disaster risk.

  • Will a federal judge's smackdown of Kari Lake and Mark Finchem start a trend?

    Kari Lake promises to keep fighting the election in court. Lawyers that might help her would be wise to consider what a federal judge just did.

  • Putin Cronies Resort to Begging on Live TV Over War Failures

    GettyRussia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has so far failed to yield the goals set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his top propagandists are struggling to hide their growing sense of panic.On Monday, head of RT Margarita Simonyan appeared on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov and admitted that the Kremlin’s collaborationist elite has concerns about the possibility of being tried for war crimes. After disingenuously claiming that neither the Russian leadership nor her fellow pr

  • Trump's call to suspend Constitution not a 2024 deal-breaker, leading House Republican says

    Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce said Sunday that he didn't want to be drawn into commenting on Donald Trump's recent call to suspend the Constitution over baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, a centrist group in the House, was asked by ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos to respond to Trump's post on Saturday on his Truth Social platform. Joyce initially declined to respond, saying he didn't know what Trump said on social media and that the public wasn't "interested in looking backwards."

  • Giuliani defends 2020 election challenge at D.C. Bar hearing

    The former Trump lawyer could face removal from the D.C. bar for false statements about the 2020 election.